Past Folklife Festivals were a cacophony of sound and movement on the Mall. This year’s festival is defined by meaningful interactions that can be revisited. The workshops are longer than in years past, so there is a greater focus on making and recognizing the intricacies of craft. And while organizers are excited to hopefully bring back the typical 10-day event on the Mall next June, there’s something to be said about this year’s online showing and the power of digital storytelling.