The festival, which normally draws crowds to the National Mall, will take place virtually for the second year, and will feature hands-on workshops for preregistered participants. Among the highlights: Indigenous weavers from Peru will guide participants through traditional pompom and tassel making, while an artisan from the Peruvian Andes will teaches attendees how to use and create with a backstrap loom.
While the workshops are sold out, there are still a number of ways to experience this year’s festival. Spectators can also watch the workshops once the recordings are uploaded to the festival website.
“You get to roll up your sleeves and spend time with an artisan, but then you also interact with more abstract ideas of making,” says festival director Sabrina Lynn Motley. “There will be cultural advocates from Tunisia and Armenia who are literally making community through expressive culture. There are lots of really wonderful ways to showcase what we mean by making matters.”
“Making Matters” will span the course of a weekend instead of its usual 10-day run. After last year’s festival, which quickly pivoted to a 12-day online format, organizers realized there was no need to spread the virtual events out over several days — the important part was deep and meaningful interaction. All programming this year is recorded, so folks can immerse themselves in the content again and again.
The festival kicks off Friday night with a conversation with Cuban hip-hop artist Telmary Díaz. Her background in Afro-Cuban culture and commitment to mentoring female artists made her the perfect opener for the weekend’s festivities, says Motley: “It’s her attention to words and in making community through words, whether it’s with people who are in the hip-hop community in Cuba and beyond or among women.”
Saturday brings three workshops: Quechua pompoms and tassel making, backstrap weaving, and Fiji masi cloth flower creating. Participants had the materials delivered along with instructions or were told exactly what to purchase from their local craft stores.
The excitement for the backstrap-weaving class led by Nilda Callañaupa Alvarez began once participants received their materials, Motley says. Artisans from Cusco, Peru, began the weaving on the backstrap loom sent to participants. “The materials are beautifully made and lovingly packaged,” Motley says.
Nestled between workshops are three story circles, which can be streamed live: Conversations about language and food in Palestinian territories; the role of collective care in reviving communities; and the tools, materials and technique needed to bring beauty to built environments will be led by anthropologists, chefs, writers and stone masons. Very few of these events overlap with one another — and those that do are recorded.
Sunday morning begins with a continuation of the backstrap-weaving workshop, before diving in to two more story circles that discuss the relationship between Senegalese metal smithing and gender; and a conversation about D.C.’s Music Map (advance registration is required). Participants are also invited to contribute to the D.C. Music Map, recording and uploading the sounds and images of their community.
Spectators can also expect two hands-on activities: The mother-and-son chef duo of Yesoon Lee and Danny Lee, who co-own D.C.’s Mandu restaurant, will lead a Korean ginseng chicken soup demonstration, and Zapotec textile artist Porfirio Gutiérrez will host a sold-out cochineal-dyeing workshop.
Past Folklife Festivals were a cacophony of sound and movement on the Mall. This year’s festival is defined by meaningful interactions that can be revisited. The workshops are longer than in years past, so there is a greater focus on making and recognizing the intricacies of craft. And while organizers are excited to hopefully bring back the typical 10-day event on the Mall next June, there’s something to be said about this year’s online showing and the power of digital storytelling.
“With it being online, we can slow things down a little bit and go into depth,” Motley says. “We can focus on some particular forms of artists and craft. Even as we make our way to the Mall, we’ll still be doing digital programs. That will keep the festival alive when we’re on and off the Mall. ”
If you go
Smithsonian Folklife Festival: Making Matters
Full schedule is available at festival.si.edu.
Dates: Friday through Sunday.
Admission: Free.