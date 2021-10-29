As a Montreal native, who was living in New York at the time and coming off a fifth-place finish in Season 4 of “Top Chef,” Mendelsohn didn’t have any experience with — or particular reverence for — the D.C. food scene. But he waded into the market because his family, which has been in the restaurant business for generations, had recently put down D.C. roots and was interested in a new venture.
“It was really on a whim,” Mendelsohn recalls. “It was never really supposed to be long lasting. I had a little bit of an ego coming from the New York scene — D.C., I thought it was a little bit laughable at first. I totally got caught off guard.”
Thirteen years later, that proprietary appetizer has turned into a multicourse meal, with Mendelsohn opening such local staples as We the Pizza and PLNT Burger while coming to appreciate the D.C. food scene for its diverse blend of young, boundary-pushing chefs and veteran masters.
Along the way, he has settled down in Northern Virginia and become a fixture fighting for food equity and education in the community, working with CARE and DC Central Kitchen and serving as chair of the District’s Food Policy Council.
“Again, that’s nothing I thought I’d see myself doing,” Mendelsohn says. “It’s really something that D.C. inspired within me.”
On his perfect day in the D.C. area, Mendelsohn is joined by his wife, Cody, and their 5-year-old son, Ace, in cooking up a fantastical mélange of outdoors activities, nostalgic shows and restaurant visits that run the gamut from hidden gems to area institutions.
D.C. has a lot of traffic, and I have this Onewheel [electric skateboard] that I use a lot to get in and around the city. But on my dream day, I can just escalate that to a hoverboard and hover in and around everywhere. So after setting my day in motion by going out to Great Falls and kayaking the river, I would hover over to Capitol Hill to have breakfast at a greasy spoon joint I absolutely love called Jimmy T’s Place. I would have the Cindy Special, which is basically an English muffin breakfast sandwich, and a nice cup of coffee. Cindy [Tiches, the chef and owner] also does this pumpkin waffle that’s absolutely fantastic.
After this amazing breakfast, I’d walk with my wife and son around Capitol Hill, which has so much history and the rowhouses are so cool and the architecture is so unique there — it’s really what first made me fall in love with D.C. We’d also go to the U.S. Botanic Garden and just have a beautiful time.
Then I would love to go to this little taqueria that doesn’t exist anymore, called Rosa’s, up in Columbia Heights. It was like a taco speakeasy where you’d buzz this secret apartment number, the window would open up and Rosa would throw you the keys to let yourself into this studio apartment, where her husband was making all of the tortilla shells by hand and her son was taking orders. You’d take a seat at this one communal table and have these amazing D.C. tacos from Rosa. It’s just a restaurant I would love to go back to.
We’d then stroll around Georgetown to work off some of these tacos and grab a coffee from Baked & Wired. Next, I’d want to get back in the water with a paddle board and go down the C&O Canal, which is having a really awesome revival. And having a chance to do some charitable work with my son, like going to DC Central Kitchen to pack some meals, would be a part of my dream day, as well.
After that, we’d hover off to this place called shark tooth beach [at Calvert Cliffs State Park] in Maryland. There’s something really therapeutic about digging in the sand and searching for treasure, and you can find these really cool, sharp shark teeth out there. Then we’d get Ace back home and my wife and I would go to our favorite restaurant, Maydan. We love the vibe there, and the food and the cocktails and the communal aspect of the eating ritual — it’s just that place where we feel super cozy for a date night.
Then we’d have to hit up some comedy, so we’d catch Dave Chappelle at the DC Improv or the Anthem. And I think we’d have to top it off with an epic music show, right? When I moved here in 2008, I would go to Whitlow’s on Wilson every Wednesday to see Soja, who were doing a residency there when they were nobody. So I think seeing Soja at Whitlow’s [which closed earlier this year], like they used to do back in the day, would be amazing. Then I would finish off this dream day with a tour of the monuments on my hoverboard — there’s something so magnificent that never gets old about driving by the lit-up monuments.