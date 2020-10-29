“D.C. has such a weird tourism market in the sense that people coming to the city are, for the most part, coming to learn this national mythology,” says Woehlke, 36, who co-founded the company while getting a PhD in archaeology at the University of Maryland. “There’s really no other city you go to visit expecting to learn nothing about the city you’re visiting.”

AD

Carpe DC quickly gained a following thanks to its signature tours of Georgetown and U Street, all while building tightknit relationships with local businesses and donating a portion of its ticket sales to D.C.-based nonprofit Bread for the City. As the business expanded to include tours of Old Town Alexandria and Fells Point in Baltimore, Woehlke and Collins realized they had outgrown the Carpe DC moniker and, earlier this year, rebranded it as Blue Fern Travel.

AD

After the coronavirus pandemic put tours on hold this past spring, the company pivoted to virtual experiences with local chefs and started a service called Black Box DC, in which customers can buy a curated collection of items from Black-owned businesses. (All of the profits go to the social justice initiative Campaign Zero.) In recent months, Blue Fern Travel also has reimagined its walking tours as socially distanced endeavors.

It should come as no surprise that Woehlke embarks on an urban hike on his perfect day, as he’s joined by his wife, 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son for the ultimate D.C. tour.

My daughter loves doughnuts, so we’d probably start off our morning at District Doughnut in Cady’s Alley in Georgetown. I’d personally get a brown butter doughnut and a cup of coffee — they serve Compass Coffee — and we’d take our doughnuts on the road and walk along the canal. If there are any ducks, my son would quack at them as we munched on our breakfast and meandered down toward the Georgetown waterfront. We’d just sit and take in the peaceful surroundings, looking over at what today is called Theodore Roosevelt Island but used to go by a number of different names, including Analostan Island, where the Nacotchtank Indian village was established in the 17th century.

AD

AD

Then we’d meander up to Rock Creek Park, looking for whatever wildlife we can spot — we’d probably have our binoculars with us because my daughter loves to do as much birdwatching as a 4-year-old can handle. Then we’d make our way toward Adams Morgan, stop in Songbyrd Record Café and get a cup of coffee by Southeastern Roastery there. After that, we’d head over to the playground in Kalorama Park while we wait for Zenebech to open on 18th Street. We’d go there for a veggie platter, maybe some beef tibs, and have an Ethiopian brunch.

Next, we’d continue to follow Florida Avenue toward Union Market, stop in at the Peruvian Brothers at La Cosecha and get some empanadas. We’d top them off with some of their spicy rocoto pepper sauce, which I recommend everybody try because it’s really a D.C. treasure. Then we’d continue down Florida Avenue, past Gallaudet University, down toward H Street. We’d stop at Sospeso, which is a cafe and wine bar, and my wife and I would enjoy a bottle of wine while the kids had some juicy mocktail that the owner, Michael Rosato, put together for them.

After that, we’d head down Benning Road, toward the Anacostia River, and follow trails through the park until we cut across Anacostia and head over to Everlasting Life Café to get some takeout. We’d take our food up Cedar Hill to Frederick Douglass’s home and have a picnic in the yard. That’s the most amazing place to catch a view of the city, so we’d enjoy the sunset overlooking all of the places we had walked through that day.