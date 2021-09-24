It’s one of many jobs Stewart McLaurin has as president of the White House Historical Association, a private, nonprofit group started by former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in 1961 to preserve the history of the stately house.
“We fund everything you see on the State Floor in the public rooms,” says McLaurin. “We either acquire it, maintain it. In the case of rugs, draperies, upholstery, we replace it. And we do what Mrs. Kennedy envisioned of maintaining that museum standard of ‘The People’s House.’ ”
McLaurin has worked with the past three presidential administrations to see this standard through. Besides maintaining a portion of the White House, the association hosts lectures, plans exhibits and publishes educational resources for the public to learn more about its history. The group also is behind the prized White House Christmas Ornament, sales of which benefit the nonprofit organization.
On his dream day in D.C., McLaurin takes time to appreciate the city’s past and present.
— as told to Stephanie Williams
I live in an apartment building in Rosslyn that looks back toward Washington, so every morning I see the sunrise over the Capitol building and it’s such an inspiration to be reminded of the beauty we’re surrounded by here in Washington.
I’d either come to the office or, if I’m having a business breakfast, that will typically be at the Lafayette at Hay-Adams Hotel, which is right here in what we call the President’s Park. The Hay-Adams has quite a rich history in and of itself, and the Lafayette has wonderful service, nice table spacing where you can have a conversation without people sitting right next to you.
My days are spent at the historic Decatur House, and I’m really fortunate — I look out my office windows right onto Lafayette [Square] and across to the White House. If I’m going to lunch, I’ll go to Joe’s Seafood Prime Steak & Stone Crab which is on the other corner of the park. They have a wonderful team, wonderful staff, a great place for a business lunch around the neighborhood.
I’m a member of the Metropolitan Club here and the great thing about the club is that it has quite a presidential history. Five presidents have been members of the club, and they have a wonderful rooftop deck that I will enjoy having a drink, or I’ll go back to the Hay-Adams where they have a wonderful bar called Off the Record.
If I go out and meet friends for dinner, a place that I love to meet friends is Cafe Milano in Georgetown. It’s a longtime favorite, it’s always reliable. It’s sort of like “Cheers” in a way. I go there and see a lot of familiar faces.
Since covid, I’ve made a commitment to myself that once a week, I’m going to go see something that I haven’t been to in a long time. The National Portrait Gallery just recently finished an extraordinary exhibit on first ladies [“Every Eye Is Upon Me: First Ladies of the United States”]. And, of course, we were able to assist with that in some measure, but it really was an amazing exhibit.
It took a while for me to get to the Museum of the Bible. But I had some friends in town that wanted to go, and it is really well done. They have a lot of interactive elements there, and it’s not trying to convince you of anything; it’s trying to share the history behind the Bible itself and the stories of the Bible. It’s really fascinating.
The American History Museum is really the core of our mission here at the association. We have a wonderful, collaborative engagement with them and they have temporary exhibits there but even their old standby exhibits are really terrific.
I haven’t been since covid, but a place that I would go from time to time is the National Archives. I think it’s so inspiring to go and stand in proximity to those original founding-era documents. And to think about how much our country has changed and evolved, and is still evolving since those documents were conceptualized and designed, that’s a pretty powerful Washington experience for me as well.
Something really wonderful that I love is the music elements of our military and the free concerts that they have all around town from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The one that I go to the most is the [Sunset] Parade at the United States Marine Corps War Memorial (Iwo Jima Memorial) right near my house. And these are free, open to the public. Families bring blankets and picnics. Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force all do them at different places around town.
I had not been to the National Zoo in years. One of my colleagues has two young kids, and one Sunday after the zoo opened I said, “Let’s go to the zoo,” and take the kids to see the pandas. There’s a wonderful history of the pandas being given to the United States and they’ve been at the National Zoo for such a long period of time. I had a great time. That’s not something I would normally think that I would want to do, but that’s really what got me thinking again about all these places around D.C. that I don’t take advantage of. And that got me started on this kick that, once a week, I’m going to try to go to a place like that.