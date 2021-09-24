I had not been to the National Zoo in years. One of my colleagues has two young kids, and one Sunday after the zoo opened I said, “Let’s go to the zoo,” and take the kids to see the pandas. There’s a wonderful history of the pandas being given to the United States and they’ve been at the National Zoo for such a long period of time. I had a great time. That’s not something I would normally think that I would want to do, but that’s really what got me thinking again about all these places around D.C. that I don’t take advantage of. And that got me started on this kick that, once a week, I’m going to try to go to a place like that.