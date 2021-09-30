Halyard, 39, notes that she often didn’t see reflections of herself in mainstream media. She created Politics and Fashion to celebrate Black women. “I have always looked so different,” she says. “I’m almost 6-foot-2, I have very Black, West African features. I was the one who was showing up to school with army fatigue pants, yellow-tinted glasses and a bob wig I got on vacation in New Orleans.”
Black literature informed her sense of style and shaped her radical queer Black identity, she says. Books like “Black Feminist Thought” (by Patricia Hill Collins) and “Women, Race and Class” (Angela Davis) helped shape her understanding of misogynoir, intersectionality and anti-Blackness. “They taught me that I’m not just one piece of my identity, but all of them intertwined,” she says. “As a result, my writing calls out multiple systems of oppression.”
After stints working for the Children’s Law Center, Homeless Children’s Playtime Project and the Center for the Study of Social Policy, her one-time creative outlet is now her full-time job. Halyard, who also works as an equity consultant, lives in Alexandria with her fiancee and Pooks, their Biewer terrier. Her perfect day would include supporting Black-owned businesses east of the Anacostia River.
Wednesday is my ideal day. It’s the day I take off every week. I find that it feels like this indulgent self-care day. I’d start the morning by shooting with my photographer, Marissa Rose, at the National Arboretum by the National Capitol Columns. She is quick so we can capture the magic in an hour.
I’m already dressed and I’m feeling fly, so I would scoot over to the Anacostia Arts Center and hit Mahogany Books and get a new book. I switch between fiction and nonfiction, so I would pick up whatever book I need for the month from them. I recently grabbed Alexandra Elle’s newest journal, “Today I Affirm.”
Then I would go to Nubian Hueman. I’d shop, pick up a candle and maybe a cute little dress. It’s a community hub, family resource, glow-up spot, just everything! I’m obsessed with their clothing and accessories from Black-owned brands from around the world. I just got a Souk and Sepia dress that I love.
Next, I’d go to Open Crumb for lunch. It’s all organic, fresh foods and juices. I’d order the salmon burger, strawberry lemonade, plus homemade pickles. I’m happy to have some healthy food options east of the river, which has traditionally been a food desert.
While I’m eating lunch I’d journal and read. One of my favorite hobbies is to plan, so I would probably be in my bullet journal or my Louis Vuitton agenda. I’d leave Anacostia, go home and change, and then head to Pilates at Mind the Mat.
Afterward, I’d go back home and hang out with Pooks, until OnRaé finishes her workday, and then we would go out to dinner at our favorite restaurant, Mia’s Italian Kitchen in Old Town Alexandria. I’d order their braised short rib lasagna.
After dinner, we’d walk down to the pier in Old Town Alexandria. I would have a glass of wine, we would sit out and just enjoy the street performers, and that would be the day.