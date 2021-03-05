“It was truly an out-of-this-world experience and one of the biggest honors of my career,” Solomon says. “Mary Jackson and those like her are the reason I’m even able to have these opportunities, so it was a very inspiring and full-circle moment for me.”

Changing the world is Solomon’s ethos when making art. Last summer, as the protests of George Floyd’s killing began to boil, Solomon aided the cause with several murals around town meant to be a beacon of hope for Washingtonians during a time of anger, frustration and fear.

“During the protests, I was just so frustrated and a lot of memories and feelings that I had suppressed just to get by came up,” she says. “Being able to create murals that spoke to that and that helped to strengthen our fight was so rewarding.”

One of those murals, painted outside &Pizza’s K Street NW location, features a Black woman with bubble-gum pink hair standing stoically at the center of the empowering message “Fight the Power” in bright red letters. Solomon is also partnering with &Pizza on a custom pizza box design that she says will be released in the next couple of months.

“I really live by the idea that art will save the world,” Solomon says. “I think art should be involved in anything, especially something that is trying to communicate a message. It kind of blurs the lines of communication, where you cannot speak the same language as somebody, but you can both look at a piece of art and understand what is behind it.”

On Solomon’s dream day, she would take a break from saving the world to explore the city during simpler — and much warmer — times pre-pandemic.

The first thing I’d do is pray and meditate. That’s a really big part of my morning, and just a lot of self-care stuff. I like to have a strong routine when I get up so I’m ready for whatever comes.

I’m going to imagine this is a nice weather day, so I would probably go out for a walk in my neighborhood, Brookland. I really love how it’s not too citylike but it’s still pretty authentic compared with the gentrification that’s happened in the city. Then, I would go to Turning Natural on H Street and get a Nipsey Blue smoothie. It’s my favorite drink they have. I’m really into anything vegetable and fruit-based. I’d walk around with my smoothie and then get coffee at Maketto.

From there, I would probably be hungry after walking around a lot, and I’m obsessed with Surfside tacos, so I’d probably grab some tacos and chill at the Wharf. It’s such a beautiful view, and I get jealous of everybody who lives down there. [At Surfside,] I’d get the Maui tacos — these fish tacos are just my absolute favorite.

Afterward, I’d probably want to see some art. I would go to the Hirshhorn Museum and check out the exhibits they have. I just love the shape of the building and kind of having that atrium center where you can see the other side of the building wherever you’re standing. I love the architecture there.

Since it’s toward the end of the day, I would head to U Street and go to El Rey to get a drink and maybe more tacos because I love tacos. The drinks are just crazy, and it kind of feels like you’re not in D.C. when you’re there, too. I always say that you don’t ever have to leave D.C. Like you really get every type of activity in the city, and it doesn’t feel like you’ve just been in the same city the whole day.