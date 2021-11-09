Art & Soul: Impress out-of-town guests by visiting the Capitol building-adjacent Art & Soul, which just underwent a multimillion dollar dining room renovation this year. Thanksgiving menu options at the Yotel’s restaurant include scallion mashed potatoes, cornbread andouille dressing and maple ham dressed with apple jam, mustard and pork jus, in addition to roasted turkey. The three-course meal is priced at $75 for adults and $25 for children and is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 415 New Jersey Ave. NW. artandsouldc.com.
The Fairmont: A traditional Thanksgiving buffet returns to the Fairmont’s glass-enclosed Colonnade, where carved turkey, whipped mashed potatoes, cheese and charcuterie, and a raw bar will be served. Don’t skip the dessert station with such treats as salted caramel apple cheesecake. Reserve the first seating at 1 p.m. or the second at 4 p.m., with pricing at $139 per person, $49 for children 5 to 12 years old and free for children under 5. 2401 M St. NW. fairmont.com/washington/.
La Bise: Go for a three-course meal at downtown’s La Bise, restaurateur Ashok Bajaj’s French-inspired replacement to the Oval Room. Choices include traditional (candied sage-topped heirloom pumpkin soup and turkey with sourdough stuffing), or more Gailic (beef tartare or Hudson Valley foie gras). Reserve a table between noon and 8 p.m. and the meal is priced at $75 per person. 800 Connecticut Ave. NW. 202-463-8700. labisedc.com.
The Pembroke: The stylishly decorated hotel restaurant in Dupont Circle is offering options including vegetable pot pie and grilled whole branzino in addition to Thanksgiving turkey. Round out the meal with pumpkin soup with roasted pepitas and Oysters Casino. Reservations are required for the three-course, $95 menu, which will be served from noon to 7 p.m. 1500 New Hampshire Ave. NW. thepembrokedc.com.
Trummer’s: This retreat-like restaurant in historic Clifton will serve Thanksgiving dishes including rotisserie heritage turkey with confit leg, honeynut squash risotto and cornbread with whipped honey butter. Pumpkin fans shouldn’t miss Trummer’s new pumpkin cider martini with torched marshmallow fluff. The family-style menu is priced at $87 per adult and $39 per child and runs from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. 7134 Main St, Clifton. trummersrestaurant.com.
Taking out
Albi: At this Navy Yard Levantine restaurant, a to-go Thanksgiving feast starts with pita and harissa pumpkin hummus. A slow-roasted turkey is paired with autumn fattoush with pomegranate vinaigrette and tahini pecan galette with brown butter for dessert. This family-style meal is $95 per person. Order via Tock; pickup is on Nov. 24. 1346 Fourth St. SE. albidc.com.
Beuchert’s Saloon: After a pandemic hiatus, the newly reopened Beuchert’s Saloon on Capitol Hill is serving Thanksgiving packages go-to, with an option to add on a pint of mulled wine. Turkey is deboned and served as a ballotine alongside such accompaniments as rutabaga mash, roasted Brussels sprouts and pumpkin cheesecake. The meal is $90 for two, $165 for four and $250 for six; pickup is Nov. 23-24. 623 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. beuchertssaloon.
Centrolina: Chef Amy Brandwein is sharing sage stuffing based off her mother’s recipe as part of the a la carte Thanksgiving to-go menu at her CityCenterDC restaurant. Other sides include pumpkin raviolini with butter and sage or roasted cauliflower with pine nuts and raisins, with a turkey or chicken trussed and ready to pop in the oven. Order by Nov. 19 for pickup Nov. 24-25. 974 Palmer Alley NW. centrolinadc.com.
Cocineros Modern Latin Eatery: You can order turkey breast as part of the Thanksgiving to-go meal at pan-Latin eatery Cocineros, but you might want to try matambre instead. It’s an Argentine dish featuring a flank steak stuffed with bell peppers, boiled eggs, cilantro and garlic. Dinner for two to eight runs from $50 to $100, with mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables as sides. Add in a $25 dessert tray with sweet potato flan or a $50 appetizer plate with pupusas, flautas and empanadas. Pickup is Nov. 24. 3513 East-West Hwy., Hyattsville. cocinerosmd.com.
The Duck & the Peach: At Eastern Market’s seasonally focused new cafe the Duck & the Peach, chef Katarina Petonito’s to-go Thanksgiving feast includes goat butter mashed potatoes, chestnut cornbread duck stuffing and New England cranberry bread (also with goat butter). Her take on turkey is a turkey roulade stuffed with fennel, onion and za’atar. This $200 meal serves between four and six (or order just the sides or just the turkey for $110). Pickup is Nov. 24. 300 Seventh St. SE. duckandpeachdc.com.
Neighborhood Provisions: The online delivery outfit of the restaurant group behind Bluejacket and Red Apron has every second of Thanksgiving feasting covered, from charcuterie boards to green bean casserole and pecan pie. Order a la carte or go with a package like the generously portioned $120 meal for two with herb-rubbed turkey breast. Available for pickup or delivery Nov. 22-24. nrgprovisions.com/thanksgiving.