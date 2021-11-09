Ada’s on the River: For dinner with a view of the Potomac River, just look out the windows of the new(ish) Ada’s on the River in Old Town. On your plate, you’ll have the choice of a turkey breast roulade with rye bread stuffing, filet mignon with sunchokes or halibut with mushroom velouté. The three-course meal is priced at $59 per person or $19 for children, and is available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria. adasontheriver.com.