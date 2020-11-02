Note: Many of these restaurants offer meals for a variety of group sizes; check the websites for more information.

Thanksgiving for 1

1789 and Clyde’s

AD

Preorder by: noon on Nov. 22

AD

Pick up: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day

Clyde’s restaurants throughout the area are serving a $32.99 traditional turkey dinner for one that has all the bases covered (including white and dark turkey meat, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and a choice of pie). Sister fine dining restaurant 1789 in Georgetown goes a bit fancier with a $75 Thanksgiving meal for the solo diner, including chestnut stuffing and roasted honey nut squash soup with dessert choices including pumpkin cheesecake. 1789restaurant.com; clydes.com.

Convivial

Preorder by: 5 p.m. on Nov. 24

Pick up: 11:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving dinner for one at chef Cedric Maupillier’s French bistro in Shaw is a $58 three-course affair, beginning with a choice of soup or salad (or venison country pâté) leading into a turkey plate that includes mashed potatoes, chestnut and mushroom stuffing and yam gratin and then decidedly American dessert options such as apple pie. convivialdc.com.

AD

AD

Pop’s SeaBar

Preorder by: 9 p.m. on Nov. 23

Pick up: Noon to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day

This Jersey Shore-themed Adams Morgan spot is throwing out all the rules and serving lobster instead of turkey. (Why not?) The Zoom conversation-starter $31.99 platter for one includes a hefty lobster with drawn butter, corn and German potato salad on the side. popsseabar.com.

Thanksgiving for 2

Bresca

Preorder by: Nov. 25

Pick up: Noon to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 and Thanksgiving Day

Brioche stuffing is on the menu at 14th Street’s Michelin-starred Bresca, where a $125 Thanksgiving meal for two includes a portion of heritage turkey accompanied by such sides as two casseroles (green bean and sweet potato) and milk bread loaves with port wine cranberry jam. The meal includes an apple galette for dessert. brescadc.com.

AD

AD

Sababa

Preorder by: Nov. 25, or even Thanksgiving Day, if it’s not sold out

Pick up: Noon to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day; home delivery available via UberEats or DoorDash.

For something a little different, Israeli restaurant Sababa’s three-course Thanksgiving dinner for two involves turkey kofta kebabs and tahini green bean casserole, ending with pumpkin spice malabi (Israeli milk pudding). The to-go meal is priced at $70 for two. sababauptown.com.

Neighborhood Provisions

Preorder by: 9 p.m. two days before pickup or delivery

Pick up: Nov. 23-25 at various locations; home delivery available in D.C., Montgomery County, Arlington, Alexandria and parts of Fairfax County

AD

This local restaurant group’s online delivery shop promises there will be leftovers from its $95 Thanksgiving meal for two. Load up a plate with herb-rubbed turkey breast and gravy, stuffing, buttermilk mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese-smothered broccoli, cranberry sauce and a green salad. nrgprovisions.com.

AD

Hank’s Oyster Bar

Preorder by: Nov. 19

Pick up: 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day in Dupont Circle and Alexandria; home delivery available for $15 in D.C. and most of Alexandria

For $120, Hank’s is dishing out a Thanksgiving feast for two to three diners, starring smoky turkey with peppercorn gravy and a choice of four sides (including caramelized sweet potato casserole and Chesapeake oyster stuffing). A whole pumpkin streusel pie is included, too. hanksoysterbar.com.

AD

Sfoglina

Preorder by: Nov. 22

Pick up: noon to 9 p.m. on Nov. 25; 5 to 9 p.m. in Rosslyn

Fabio Trabocchi’s more casual (by his exacting standards) pasta spot Sfoglina is whipping up a $180 takeout Thanksgiving meals for two featuring light and dark turkey meat and so many accoutrements. Think a half gallon of apple cider, Italian egg drop soup, sweet potato puree, cranberry relish, pappardelle with Bolognese ragu and individual pecan and pumpkin pies. sfoglinapasta.com.

Thanksgiving for 4

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

AD

Preorder by: 5 p.m. on Nov. 18

Pick up: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 25

Pick up a $250 dinner for four from Joe’s the day before Thanksgiving, and then the only cooking you’ll do on the big day is reheating such dishes as roasted turkey breast with leg and thigh confit and pan gravy, and mashed potatoes. And for dessert: pumpkin chiffon pie. You can also add on an order of the seafood chain’s famous stone crabs, too. joes.net/dc.

AD

Modena

Preorder by: 72 hours before pickup

Pick up: Noon to 9 p.m. on Nov. 24-25, and 11 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day

Downtown restaurant Modena will take care of roasting a 12-pound free-range turkey and preparing a plethora of Italian-inspired sides for its $225 Thanksgiving feast, which feeds four to five people. Fixings such as cornbread stuffing and cranberry chutney come with the bird, along with a choice of such dishes as Parmesan polenta or bourbon chocolate pecan pie. modenadc.com.

AD

Occasions Caterers

Preorder by: Nov. 13 for delivery on Nov. 18 or 20; Nov. 18 for delivery on Nov. 24-25 or pickup on Nov. 25.

Pick up: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 25; home delivery available on Nov. 18, 20, 24 and 25.

AD

In addition to many a la carte options, Occasion Caterers is packaging “Thanksgiving Kits” complete with a citrus-thyme brined and herb-and butter-stuffed heritage Pennsylvania turkey that comes in its own roasting pan, ready to pop in the oven at home (an already roasted version is available, too). The $225 kit serves four to six diners, pairing the 16-pound bird with classic sides such as gravy, cranberry and citrus relish, buttermilk whipped potatoes and stuffing accented with sage and sausage. occasionscaterers.com.

Rose’s Luxury

Preorder by: 11 a.m. the day before pickup, or until sold out

AD

Pick up: Nov. 24-25 and Thanksgiving Day; home delivery also available for no additional fee

AD

Rose’s Luxury chef Aaron Silverman’s spin on Thanksgiving includes typically creative takes such as a charred Brussels sprout Caesar salad and a roasted, lemon-pepper brined half turkey — but he also throws in can’t beat ’em staples like a can of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce and King’s Hawaiian Rolls. The Barracks Row restaurant’s Thanksgiving feast feeds up to four diners for $240, with a portion of the price donated to the DC Food Project. rosesluxury.com.

Thanksgiving for 6

Seven Reasons

Preorder by: Nov. 19

Pick up: 2 to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day

Splurge on a Thanksgiving feast from Washington Post critic Tom Sietsema’s favorite restaurant of 2019, Seven Reasons. For $480, Chef Enrique Limardo’s meal for six includes a choice of roasted turkey, roasted prime rib or stuffed and roasted calabaza (a winter squash), with sides including mango-cranberry sauce and truffled mashed potatoes. sevenreasonsdc.com.

AD

Unconventional Diner

Preorder by: Nov. 23

Pick up: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day

The Shaw restaurant specializes in dressed-up comfort food, and that’s true for Thanksgiving takeout as well. Besides roasted turkey with garlic, orange and rosemary, there’s chestnut velouté, red skin mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie with whipped mascarpone. The meal for six diners is $160. unconventionaldiner.com.

Wildwood Kitchen

Preorder by: Nov. 20

Pick up: Noon to 8 p.m. on Nov. 25

In Bethesda, chef Robert Wiedmaier has a very Norman Rockwell version of Thanksgiving dinner planned to-go, including a ready-to-roast brined turkey with compound butter and a spread featuring the likes of green bean casserole, Waldorf salad and pumpkin pie. For six guests, the feast comes out to $250. wildwoodkitchenrw.com.

Thanksgiving a la carte

Founding Farmers

Preorder by: 3 p.m. on Nov. 23

Pick up: Nov. 25

This perennially popular local chain with outposts in D.C., Maryland and Virginia has basically every meal covered for pickup during the holiday weekend, from a Thanksgiving breakfast to entrees, sides, and desserts for the big dinner and even a Thanksgiving leftover kit for the next day. Note: Founding Farmers DC is the only location not participating. In the district, Farmers & Distillers and Farmers Fishers Bakers will offer Thanksgiving a la carte. wearefoundingfarmers.com.

Glen’s Garden Market

Preorder by: Midnight on Nov. 24

Pick up: Nov 23-25, with the last pickup opportunity at noon on Thanksgiving Day.

At this Dupont Circle grocery store and catering operation, opt for platters of carved roast turkey or cheese and charcuterie, whatever fits your holiday celebration. The lengthy a la carte menu also includes kale salads, traditional sides and pies from Whisked! Bakery. glensgardenmarket.com.

Officina

Preorder by: 8 p.m. on Nov. 19

Pick up: 1 to 3 p.m. on Nov. 25 and Thanksgiving Day at the Wharf and Georgetown locations

Luxe Italian market and restaurant Officina is offering up turkey and prime rib centerpieces to-go, and the Thanksgiving a la carte menu includes equally impressive sides and desserts, with servings big enough for four to six diners. Think $36 sweet potato gnudi, $59 focaccia and black truffle stuffing or $24 coffee-soaked tiramisu. officinadc.com.

Tail Up Goat

Preorder by: Nov. 13

Pick up: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 25