

The Smithsonian’s fossil hall will reopen June 8 following a five-year renovation. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

NE Eats at DC Brau , June 1

Northeast Washington has become the focal point of Washington’s food and drink scene, home to the majority of the city’s breweries and distilleries, as well as food incubators such as Union Kitchen and Tastemakers Kitchen. Get a taste of this delicious quadrant during NE Eats at DC Brau, where producers of barbecue, ice cream, ramen, pies, coffee, beer and whiskey (among other treats) offer unlimited tastes. 4 p.m. $20-$50. — Fritz Hahn

Juniótonico: a Gintonic Festival at Estadio , June 1

The basic gin and tonic may have been created by British army officers in India, but the quintessential summer cocktail has been revolutionized by the Spanish, who carefully mix-and-match gins, tonics and garnishes to create a drink that’s more than just a highball. Estadio celebrates the “Gintonic” with a month-long festival that includes rotating housemade tonics (think strawberry and coconut or melon and cucumber) paired with just the right gin. At least 60 rare Spanish gins are available for tasting — beverage director Adam Bernbach hosts a Gintonic tasting and seminar on June 15 — and guest bartenders will bring their own flavors every Monday night. Through June 30. Admission is free for all events, except the seminar ($15). — Fritz Hahn

Can I Kick It? at Freedom Plaza , June 4

There’s no shortage of outdoor movie venues around the District, but head to Can I Kick It? on Freedom Plaza for something a bit more unique: films scored live by DJ 2-Tone Jones, who mixes an original soundtrack of hip-hop and soul. While previous years have focused on martial arts films, this year’s lineup is dedicated to “Black Panther,” “Captain Marvel” and other Marvel superheroes. Get there early to claim your spot and dance to pre-movie tunes starting at 7:30 p.m. There’s even free popcorn and a martial arts demo. Tuesdays through July 9. Movies begin at 8:30 p.m. Free. — Kara Elder



Gregg Berhalter, the new head coach of the U.S. men's national soccer team. (Mark Lennihan/AP)

U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Jamaica at Audi Field , June 5

While the U.S. men’s soccer team might have missed last year’s World Cup, they stildi l have a trophy of their own to defend. In preparation for the Concacaf Gold Cup, a battle of teams from North and Central America as well as the Caribbean that begins June 18, the national team hosts a rematch of the 2017 championship game against Jamaica, which the Red, White and Blue won 2-1. But this is a match that looks to the future: This friendly is a chance for new manager Gregg Berhalter to evaluate a squad that’s still in flux, and it’s the first U.S. national team match — men’s or women’s — held at the new Southwest home of DC United. 7 p.m. $28-$200. — Hau Chu

Elizabeth Gilbert at Lincoln Theatre , June 6

In the decade-plus since author Elizabeth Gilbert published “Eat Pray Love” in 2006, her memoir-meets-travelogue has become a cultural touchstone, selling more than 10 million copies worldwide and inspiring a Julia Roberts movie. Gilbert sets her newest book — a work of fiction — in 1940s New York City, where a 19-year-old girl finds freedom and love in the theater scene. She’ll discuss “City of Girls” at Lincoln Theatre; the ticket price includes a copy of the new book. 7 p.m. $40-$55. — Adele Chapin



The DC JazzFest features free performances at the Wharf. (Fritz Photographics)

DC JazzFest , June 7

Sure, you’ll see big names like Snarky Puppy and Jon Batiste at this year’s DC JazzFest, but the local bands are the true stars of the show. The 10-day celebration is one of the largest public gatherings of the District’s jazz community, bringing together dozens of musicians who will play at various venues around town. Established veterans including Shannon Gunn and the Bullettes (June 7), Chuck Brown Band (June 7) and Elijah Jamal Balbed Quartet (June 13) are just a few of the esteemed D.C. acts on the bill. Through June 16. Venues and ticket prices vary; many events are free. — Stephanie Williams

‘David H. Koch Hall of Fossils — Deep Time’ at the National Museum of Natural History, June 8

The National Museum of Natural History’s fossil hall reopens after being closed since 2014 — news that should thrill dinosaur fans of all ages. The 31,000-square-foot exhibition space will cover more than 3.7 billion years of history, starting at the beginning of time and delving into speculation about humans’ impact on the future. See hundreds of new specimens and old favorites in new, more scientifically accurate poses, in addition to multimedia experiences and real fossils that visitors can actually reach out and touch. Free. — Adele Chapin

The Sesame Street Road Trip at KIPP DC College Preparatory , June 8

There is actually a way to get to Sesame Street, and it’s even closer than you might think. Elmo, Big Bird and more characters from the beloved TV show are making their way to D.C. as part of a 10-city 50th anniversary tour. The cast will be in town for several days taping a segment for “Sesame Street’s” 50th season, which will premiere on HBO in November, and the last day is set aside for a free festival at KIPP DC College Preparatory in Northeast. The day-long event will be packed with live performances, a treasure hunt, a cookies-and-milk snack station — featuring a certain furry blue monster — and a chance to take pictures with the “Sesame Street” crew. 10 a.m. Sold out. — Stephanie Williams

Brandi Carlile at Merriweather Post Pavilion , June 14

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile has become Americana’s latest star, thanks in part to her Grammy-winning 2018 album “By the Way, I Forgive You.” But if you’ve been paying attention, you know that Carlile has been building a loyal fan base since she released her self-titled debut in 2005. (That following includes Adele, Dolly Parton and Pearl Jam, each of which recorded one of Carlile’s songs for 2017’s “Cover Stories.“) Her music has evolved over the years but it’s always been rooted in the rootsy, country-ish sound of “By the Way, I Forgive You,” perhaps best exemplified by the uplifting balled “The Joke.” Carlile — who recently went viral for busking a Beatles song with Dave Grohl in Seattle — is also heading up a new country supergroup called the Highway Women with Maren Morris and Amanda Shires, ensuring her place at the genre’s forefront. 7 p.m. $46-$76. — Rudi Greenberg

By the People Festival , June 15

This ambitious free arts festival returns to the District for a second year, setting up shop with installations and events all over the city — including on the Potomac and Anacostia rivers. A billboard art installation on a barge will float along the water, visiting Georgetown, the Capitol Riverfront and Anacostia during the course of the festival. Plan to check out more works across the city, including at Union Market, the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building and CityCenterDC. In Georgetown, add to your collection at the By the People art fair, which features all local artists. Through June 23. Various locations. Free. — Adele Chapin

Kim Petras at the Fillmore , June 15

The world of pop music feels more saturated than ever with bright-eyed newcomers. But Kim Petras seems to have a solid blueprint for finding her footing in a crowded room. Though she does touch on serious topics in her sprawling bubble gum anthems — an example being her most-recent breakup ballad “All I Do Is Cry” — the German singer wholly embraces the playful, and even borderline campy, sides of pop. And she pulls this off with an air of unremitting confidence, whether musing about designer clothes (“I Don’t Want it At All”) or brazenly giving out her number for a late-night hookup (“Got My Number”). Her June dates around the United States mark her biggest headlining tour yet, and most of the stops are already sold out. Her date at the Fillmore will be sure to follow. 9 p.m. $23. — Stephanie Williams

‘Seriously Funny: From the Desk of “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” ’ at the Newseum , June 21

Travel back to a time when the idea of Donald Trump running for president was still a joke and many Americans got their news from a comedian named Jon Stewart. “Seriously Funny,” one of the Newseum’s final exhibits before it vacates its downtown building at the end of the year, looks back at Stewart’s version of “The Daily Show,” which ran from 1999 to 2015 on Comedy Central and changed the way Americans — and the world — consumed satire and news. Stewart’s desk is among the 50 or so objects from the late-night show on display. The exhibition will also explore humor as a protected form of speech and highlight the comedians whose careers the show helped launch: Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, Steve Carell and many more. Through Dec. 31. $14.95-$24.95. — Rudi Greenberg

Jawbox at 9:30 Club , June 29

It’s time to add another one of your favorite 1990s underground rockers to the list of newly reunited. Jawbox was one of the most electric groups to emerge from the city’s prolific punk rock scene. The D.C.-formed quartet reached the peak of their powers with their 1994 major-label debut “For Your Own Special Sweetheart,” though the album left a sour taste in the mouths of some who lobbed claims that the band sold out. But a decade ago, Jawbox re-teamed with their original music home, Dischord Records, to issue a remastered version that fully realized the special alchemy of a band that sounds just as vital today as it did 25 years ago. 8 p.m. (doors). $28. The June 28 show is sold out. — Hau Chu

Folklife Festival , June 29

This summer’s Folklife Festival was supposed to celebrate the music and culture of Brazil and Benin. But a combination of funding delays and the government shutdown meant the planned 10-day festival will now take place in 2020. In its place this year will be a weekend-long event centered around “The Social Power of Music.” Saturday’s day-long party is for the locals, with zine-making classes, a pop-up shop featuring local record labels, a musical family story time and an evening concert. Sunday brings a family concert honoring folk singer Pete Seeger, performances by the Bright Siders and Dan and Claudia Zanes, and a closing concert by hip-hop legend Grandmaster Flash. Through June 30. Free. — Fritz Hahn