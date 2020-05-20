Stay home, WiFi up and take in these shows.

Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Instagram Live

Six nights a week, the drummer, curator and “Tonight Show” bandleader revs up his turntables and takes to Instagram. As he spins, Questlove often leans into the microphone to offer context, delicious anecdotes or just let us know how crazy it is that Andre Harrell had his fingerprints on so many labels. Added bonus: The song in play is listened in a little box so you’re never left wondering who is in the mix. Available via Instagram @questlove and YouTube.

Live From Out There

It isn’t free, but since March, the jam band-heavy Live From Out There festival has been pulling in more than $100,000 a weekend. You’ve probably never heard of many of these bands — Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Goose, and Twiddle — but the popularity of the digital festival has sparked a second season, which runs through June. Part of the proceeds from the subscription-based festival benefit the Sweet Relief Covid-19 Fund. livexlive.com. $4.99-$49.99.

Paul Feig, Quarantine Cocktail Time

The “Freaks and Geeks” creator and director of “Bridesmaids,” “The Heat” and “A Simple Favor” bills himself as your “drunk funcle” and dresses up every day at 8 p.m. to dance, fundraise and mix the drink of the day. His moves are infectious, the song selection is choice. (Our favorite so far: “The Millionaire’s Cocktail.”) He’s done Churchill, he’s worn tuxedo shorts, he’s sax-synched his way through a Madness record. And he keeps going, seven days a week. Available via Instagram @paulfeig.

The Tallest Man On Earth