I love walking along East Capitol toward the Capitol. If the sun’s just right, seeing the sun shine through the windows — it’s awe-striking every time I see it. Once you get past the Capitol, you look down onto the Mall and see the Washington Monument. I said to myself, if I ever get tired of that view, it’s either time to leave Washington or something’s really wrong (and probably more the latter). It’s just so inspiring. And because no one’s been on the Mall, the green emerald grass is stunning. I might sit on the steps of the Capitol and take it in. You’re sitting among history and that always gets me. Having been at the Supreme Court the day of the marriage equality ruling, ever since then when I go by the Supreme Court, I get chills.