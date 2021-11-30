Williams originally planned to major in theater arts at Beloit University in Wisconsin before his parents suggested redirecting his studies toward sociology and economics. But after working at the Boston Foundation, Williams moved to Chicago and took a class offered by the Second City, the renowned improv and comedy institution, where he recalls his teacher, Steve Carell, pulling him aside after a mere three weeks. “What are you doing in my class?” Carell told him. “You need to be performing.” A couple of years later, when André De Shields directed Williams in a Chicago production of “The Colored Museum,” words of support from the Broadway legend motivated him to commit to his craft for good.