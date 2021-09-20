“I just saw so many parallels between Toni and myself,” Fields says. “It really, really struck me when I found out not only was there a Black woman who loved baseball like I did when I was a kid, but who actually played. Just the courage that it took to do what she did — it inspired me.”
Lydia R. Diamond’s play, whose opening earlier this month marked Arena Stage’s return to indoor, in-person theater, portrays the daily grind of life in the Negro Leagues in the 1950s through the eyes of the underappreciated trailblazer Stone. On Sept. 26, Arena Stage and the Washington Nationals will take a swing at bringing “Toni Stone” to the masses by simulcasting a performance from Arena’s Kreeger Theater to the center field videoboard of Nationals Park for up to 12,000 fans.
“It’s like a homecoming for Toni,” Fields says. “This story being streamed in a major league stadium makes so much sense, because her name needs to be said in a park like this. It needs to happen in this way.”
Adapted from Martha Ackmann’s book “Curveball: The Remarkable Story of Toni Stone,” Diamond’s play spins a fourth wall-breaking yarn as Stone recalls her paradigm-shifting stint playing second base for the Indianapolis Clowns. After playing off-Broadway in 2019 and getting a pandemic-shortened run in San Francisco in March 2020, “Toni Stone” arrives at Arena Stage with renewed resonance in the wake of the social justice movement’s resurgence and Major League Baseball’s overdue recognition of the Negro Leagues’ statistics.
“It’s very important for people who love baseball to understand the history of the Negro Leagues,” says Gregory McCarthy, the Nationals’ senior vice president of community engagement, who notes that the organization is developing a broader project aimed at commemorating the Negro Leagues. “In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, it’s important to tell these stories and to have a reckoning of why discrimination was institutionalized and how systemic racism came about. The Negro Leagues is part and parcel of that story.”
The “Toni Stone” simulcast marks the most ambitious collaboration between the Nationals and Arena Stage, whose facilities sit less than a mile apart off the Southwest Waterfront. Over the summer, director Pam MacKinnon, the Tony winner at the helm of “Toni Stone,” even toyed with the idea of staging the play on the Nationals Park infield. But a test run with two actors made it clear that, without prohibitively expensive sound equipment, the dialogue-driven play would be too difficult to comprehend.
“So then we pivoted to, ‘Let’s simulcast it and make this a big, free, community event,’ ” MacKinnon recalls. “I think it’s nothing but exciting.”
A recording of the play, captured a week earlier, will be at the ready in case of technical difficulties. But Plan A is for a production crew to film that night’s performance — before a live audience in the Kreeger Theater — from multiple angles and beam the broadcast live to Nationals Park, where admission will be free and a limited number of Stone bobbleheads will be given away.
“It’s exciting in its liveness in the same way that sports is live,” MacKinnon says. “But it’s a well-rehearsed play, done really well, and now it’s time for us to share it in a different way.”
“It’s an opportunity,” Fields adds, “to really merge two worlds that would not come together at all, to be completely honest with you.”
The “Toni Stone” simulcast won’t be the Nationals’ first foray into the arts; the team has previously partnered with the Washington National Opera to host “Opera in the Outfield” broadcasts, including a presentation last month of Gioachino Rossini’s “Cinderella.” Although Stone’s timely tale, of standing in the batter’s box against bigotry and condescension, was an organic opportunity for the Nationals and Arena Stage to team up, the MLB organization is optimistic the simulcast will be more than a one-off experiment.
“If it’s as successful as we think it’ll be, we’re certainly open to doing other plays that may not have a baseball focus,” McCarthy says. “For people to come and see the ballpark, and the amazing green space that is so beautiful, is going to be an uplifting experience for theatergoers that is altogether different than they would have in a traditional stage.”
Toni Stone
Nationals Park, 1500 South Capitol St. SE. arenastage.org.
Dates: Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.
Prices: Free.