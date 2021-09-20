“It’s very important for people who love baseball to understand the history of the Negro Leagues,” says Gregory McCarthy, the Nationals’ senior vice president of community engagement, who notes that the organization is developing a broader project aimed at commemorating the Negro Leagues. “In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, it’s important to tell these stories and to have a reckoning of why discrimination was institutionalized and how systemic racism came about. The Negro Leagues is part and parcel of that story.”