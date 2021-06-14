A: Well, it came about because Lin said, “Hey, come on Tuesday.” And I said, “Yes.” [Laughs] Obviously, Benny is not a role that I’m any longer able to do, but to be able to participate in any way is a great thrill for me because back in 2002, when I met [Miranda], we never imagined that this is where we’d be. I wish that I had more of a role to play in the movie. I would have been a [production assistant] on the movie just to be around. But I’m genuinely just proud. In a time that we’ve been sequestered and separated for almost two years now in fear, and losing loved ones, what better time is it for a show like “In the Heights” to come around that reminds us all why we love neighborhoods and why we love each other?