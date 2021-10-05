A: I jumped at the chance because I had carried Jan Karski with me ever since I saw the documentary “Shoah.” It’s an extraordinary story on so many levels, but since he was a teacher for 40 years at Georgetown University, I often think that part of the personality of the creative arts is that there’s a component of teaching, and at least offering windows into the human condition. A lot of people who had him as a professor said he was exciting in his classroom; he performed the information, and he was somebody who could engage the students with very demonstrative skill. I thought, “Well, there it is: This man gives knowledge and experience by, in a way, performing it.”