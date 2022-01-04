A: I kind of sulked for a good month of just watching TV and being sad. But at some point, after [the pandemic] just kept going and going and we kept being at home and the waves kept coming, you just had to figure out how to make life okay. I got to spend a lot of time with my wife, [Jacquelyn Smith,] and my dogs and just let go of the stress of the business and the grind, and I think it did a lot for my mental health. My brain was clear and I felt really good after a while, aside from obviously the horror of trying not to get covid. When I could just be at peace at home, it allowed me to free up my brain, and I wrote an entire new hour of stand-up. And that’s the tour that I’m doing now.