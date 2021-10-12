By this point, those lamps and the rest of the “Wait for Me” staging are a foundational part of “Hadestown’s” iconography. The pivotal song arrives late in Act 1, when Hermes, the god of roads and messages, helps Orpheus travel the perilous path to hell so he can reunite with his lover Eurydice, who has been lured there by Hades, the god of the underworld. As the musical’s location morphs from a New Orleans-inspired speakeasy to an industrial wasteland, the entrancing lights combine with turntable-spun choreography, Mitchell’s ethereal score and an audacious set transformation to achieve a true coup de theatre.