But like other performing arts groups, Happenstance has had to shift to the cyber-realm during the coronavirus pandemic. Now available online is an interactive website called “The Juxtapose Tenement,” a virtual installation of sorts, inspired by the box assemblages of American visual artist Joseph Cornell. Requiring about an hour to navigate — and designed, with a homespun feel, to be experienced on your desktop or laptop computer, not mobile device — “Juxtapose Tenement” conjures a retro apartment building whose eccentric, lonely occupants live in rooms that resemble shadow boxes, full of enigmatic and poetic objects. Clicking on the objects (an antique map, a broken goblet, a pair of scissors, etc.) triggers snippets of video or animation that evoke the occupants’ pastimes and fantasies. There’s a soap-bubble-blowing session. A seashell broadcasting T.S. Eliot’s poetry. A ballet with dancers whose hands are lobster claws.