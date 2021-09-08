“The job of theater is to just tell the story,” says Sticklin, who’s directing Keegan’s season-opening show, “Good People,” by David Lindsay-Abaire, author of the Tony-nominated (and Pulitzer-winning) “Rabbit Hole.” “Don’t tell the audience how to respond; give them that opportunity, that responsibility. Show them people who are different from themselves and let them discover the connections to themselves. Let them say, ‘Ooh, I’ve had that cheese,’ or ‘I’ve been in that alley.’ Whatever the entry point is, let the audience finds its own way in. The hope is that the experience will linger after the lights come up, that they will process their own reactions after they leave the theater.”