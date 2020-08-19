“I’ve always looked to find shows that are hard to do,” Smith says. “It makes you really invigorated with the art. It’s not easy, it’s not the same comedy club every day — it’s the pandemic show.”

“This,” he added, “is what real art is.”

The Drafthouse, a 1930s art deco movie theater repurposed for a mix of standup, sketch shows and film, pulled down the curtain in mid-March during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. But with Virginia’s Phase 3 reopening regulations allowing gatherings of 250 people, the Drafthouse reopened earlier this month for limited-capacity comedy shows and throwback movie screenings.

“We felt like we could get back and do it safely,” Drafthouse co-owner Tim Clark says. “We’ve gotten great feedback from our customers and staff, and I feel like we’re doing it the right way.”

The Drafthouse, like many entertainment venues, spent much of the spring hoping in vain for a swift resolution to the pandemic. That led to frequent, frustrating rebookings, as shows were pushed back a month or two at a time before those dates, too, were postponed or canceled.

Eventually, the Drafthouse prepared to reopen when Virginia launched Phase 3 on July 1. As cases spiked in hotspots across the country, the venue pulled the plug on that plan. But Northern Virginia’s coronavirus numbers remained relatively stable in the subsequent weeks, and previously reluctant comedians began expressing a willingness to get back onstage. So the Drafthouse forged forward with its plan for an early August reopening.

“In talking to agents and managers, comics are ready to get out and start working,” Clark says.

The Drafthouse, which typically seats 275 people, is capping its capacity at around 30 percent — well under the Phase 3 maximum of 50 percent. The table seating has been reconfigured to ensure distancing of at least six feet. The front row has been roped off, keeping the comics at least 12 feet away from any audience members.

Employees must use masks and gloves and complete health questionnaires and undergo temperature checks before every shift. Customers also are required to wear masks when they’re not seated. The venue’s laminated menus have been replaced by single-use paper. The staff frequently disinfects high-contact surfaces, and additional time has been scheduled between shows so that every table and chair can be sanitized.

“These lower capacities, they’re very hard to sustain with the margins that we have,” Clark says. “It’s far from easy street. We’re just trying to get back into this thing. We hope that we can make this work and buy enough time to where we can get back to our capacities and our regular routine.”

Considering comics’ penchant for engaging with the audience and feeding off their energy, standup is uniquely affected by such strange circumstances. “It’s the opposite,” Clark says, “of what you want for a comedy show.”

For Smith — who returned to live comedy earlier this summer for an outdoor show hosted by “Saturday Night Live” cast member Michael Che in Queens — performing for a few dozen people is more of an enticement than a deterrent.

“When things aren’t popular, only die-hard types of people go out and show up, and die-hard people tend to have the most passion,” says Smith, whose resume includes a starring role on the short-lived sitcom “Mulaney” and sets on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “Conan.” “I know it’s not going to be everybody that’s going to come out. But those 30 percent really want to come out and laugh.”

Clark eventually plans to reopen the Drafthouse’s downtown sister venue, Drafthouse Comedy, once the District enters Phase 3, with some shows already tentatively scheduled. Both theaters are unlikely to feature higher-profile comedians until 2021, Clark says, because those shows require full houses to justify the cost.

That makes Clark particularly appreciative of comics such as Smith — as well as upcoming headliners Shane Torres, Steve Simeone and JP Sears — whose dates are bringing some laughter back to the local comedy institution.

“I love this venue,” Smith says. “I’m absolutely honored to be back there and help in any kind of way to make this venue still survive.”

If you go

Seaton Smith

Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse, 2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington. arlingtondrafthouse.com.

Dates: Friday at 7 and 9:30 p.m.