A: [Songwriter] Marc Shaiman called me up and said, “I’ve got this song for a new Marvel show.” I didn’t really understand conceptually what was going on, but he said, “Would you sing on this demo?” So I sang on the demo. And it evolved into, “Okay, now we have this song and they actually want to stage this number and show it in the episode.” Marc Shaiman is so kind, but he was like, “I convinced them to allow you to sing your part.” I was like, “Really? I had to be allowed to sing my own part? You mean they’re not going to hire an Instagram model to come lip sync to my voice?” Anyway, I was “allowed” to do it [laughs]. So we went down to Atlanta and they staged the whole thing as an actual number from a Broadway musical, and it was fascinating and it was so much fun.