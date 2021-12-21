So when Pascal was offered the chance to star in “Pretty Woman: The Musical” as Edward Lewis, the older businessman who falls for a charismatic sex worker — a role originated by Richard Gere in the 1990 film on which the musical is based — he appreciated the chance to play a more age-appropriate character. After appearing in the musical on Broadway in 2019, as a replacement for original star Andy Karl, Pascal reprised the role for the touring production that arrives at the National Theatre on Dec. 28.
“I haven’t had too many opportunities so far in my career, even though I’m [over] 50 now, to play what I like to call big-boy roles,” Pascal says. “Artistically, I would say if there was anything that drew me to it, it was that.”
The stage isn’t the only place viewers can spot Pascal nowadays. This fall, he appeared in the Marvel Studios series “Hawkeye,” as a performer in a Captain America-centric Broadway musical. He also pops up in “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” the new Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed film that stars Andrew Garfield as the late “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson. Speaking earlier this month from a tour stop in Rochester, N.Y., Pascal discussed those cameo appearances, his decision to hit the road with “Pretty Woman” and the state of the theater industry, post-pandemic.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: After briefly appearing in "Pretty Woman" on Broadway, what made you interested in returning to the show and the character on tour?
A: To be frank, it wasn’t the show or the character. It was the job. My wife and I had split. I needed a place to live, I needed to pay for my son’s college and it was the perfect job. It was another leading role in a musical, and having done it, I knew how well my voice was suited to the music. But in all honesty, it was really a practical decision more than an artistic decision. That being said, I love the role and I love the show, and I have so much fun doing it.
Q: What do you like about going on the road?
A: This lifestyle suits me pretty well. I like being alone and I like experiencing new cities and experiencing restaurants, since I’m a big foodie, but a big part of it is the solitude. I just do really well being alone. That’s not to say I don’t get lonely, of course. But I like not having to worry about where I’m living — I just show up and go into my room and here’s my new place for the next two weeks or whatever it is.
Q: What has it meant to be back onstage coming out of the pandemic?
A: It really means everything. There’s always thousands of actors out of work, but it’s even more intense now and everybody’s trying to get the same jobs. The landscape is different, and the landscape is different for a straight, White, 50-year-old male actor than it was two years ago. Not that it was ever easy to get jobs, but because of the diversity inclusion — that is completely warranted — that’s happening, somebody like me could and would and probably will in the future theoretically lose out to maybe an actor of color. Again, I’m not complaining — I’m just saying that’s the reality of the situation. So I’m grateful that this opportunity was presented to me and that I am able to send my kid to college and have a place to live.
Q: Let's talk about your cameo in "Hawkeye." How did that come about?
A: [Songwriter] Marc Shaiman called me up and said, “I’ve got this song for a new Marvel show.” I didn’t really understand conceptually what was going on, but he said, “Would you sing on this demo?” So I sang on the demo. And it evolved into, “Okay, now we have this song and they actually want to stage this number and show it in the episode.” Marc Shaiman is so kind, but he was like, “I convinced them to allow you to sing your part.” I was like, “Really? I had to be allowed to sing my own part? You mean they’re not going to hire an Instagram model to come lip sync to my voice?” Anyway, I was “allowed” to do it [laughs]. So we went down to Atlanta and they staged the whole thing as an actual number from a Broadway musical, and it was fascinating and it was so much fun.
Q: You're also one of many Broadway stars who show up in the "Tick, Tick … Boom!" number "Sunday." What did you think of the film overall?
A: I absolutely loved it. And you know what? I don’t say that flippantly. But I felt that Andrew Garfield was magnificent. I mean, he was way more charming than Jonathan [laughs]. He embodied Jonathan in such a beautiful way and is such an amazing actor and such an amazing person. And this wasn’t just about Andrew’s performance. It was about Lin as a director and as a filmmaker. He’s such a Renaissance man, and it’s amazing to see somebody like that and watch their work and be inspired by it.
Q: How has it felt to see Larson's life and legacy celebrated through the movie?
A: It’s [been] over 25 years now, and to have it come back around and to have people rediscover and celebrate him in this way is kind of mind-blowing. We, as the original cast of “Rent,” have a text thread that was ignited when we all did the cameo in the “Rent: Live” thing [in 2019]. We’re all so grateful and humbled by the fact that we are a part of this thing that has had such a positive effect on people. So this movie coming out now — not that it’s about “Rent,” because it’s about Jonathan — it just shines a light on him and his heart and his creativity.
