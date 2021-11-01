Known for its singing teapot and other anthropomorphized-object characters, “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” centers on a prince who’s imprisoned in a monster’s form by an enchantment. Belle breaks that spell when she sees past the Beast/blueblood’s intimidating appearance to his flawed but appealing soul. So a repudiation of lookism has always been part of the musical, and indeed the underlying story. But Milgrom Dodge’s production probes more thoughtfully into the issue and the potential pain around it, according to Ruggiero, who took a break from rehearsals to talk about the show.