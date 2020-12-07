“Now, we’re bringing it into their houses,” Morella says. “So it actually is falling in line with what [Dickens’s] preface intended.”

The streaming production, however, is something of a last-minute gift. Through early November, the theater’s brass held out hope that “A Christmas Carol” would mark audiences’ return to the Montgomery County arts institution. In September, staff moved the set for “A Christmas Carol” — typically staged in the 150-seat theater lab — to the 428-seat main stage, to accommodate a socially distanced audience. Olney’s leadership also lobbied Montgomery County and the Actors’ Equity Association in hopes of getting clearance for the production.

But as coronavirus cases soared throughout the fall, nationally and locally, the theater’s ambitions of a Christmastime comeback melted away. In contrast with Ford’s Theatre, which this year has produced a radio-play version of its annual “Christmas Carol” production, Olney brought in a film crew on Dec. 6 to capture Morella’s performance, in which the 65-year-old actor inhabits Ebenezer Scrooge, the Christmas ghosts and the rest of Dickens’s characters.

“We’ve batted around all kinds of ideas,” says Jason King Jones, Olney’s associate artistic director. “I even joked about giving Paul Morella a selfie stick and leaving him alone in the theater just to do it all by himself. This was the best of all not-great solutions. We know that putting a theatrical play on film is just not quite the same. But the show has run for 10 years in a row, and this was our opportunity in the 11th year to still provide something to our audiences who see this as a part of their own tradition.”

Morella emphasizes that his “Christmas Carol” is an ever-evolving endeavor, as he rethinks his performance and adjusts his adaptation of the text on a yearly basis. Yet the transition from a live performance to a filmed production — on a different stage, with no audience to feed off, no less — represented a different opportunity to reanimate this supernatural tale.

“Doing it for so many years and kind of having it in my bones is a good thing, because that preparation is already there,” Morella says. “But then the readjustment, the recalibrating, is the big challenge. It’s like, in some cases, having to forget everything that I’ve worked on for so many years and refocus in a completely different way for a completely different medium.”

Morella says he previously resisted offers to capture the production on camera — including an option to do so for the Washington Area Performing Arts Video Archive last year — because “it’s the kind of thing that you really need to be in the same room to fully experience it.” So he strove to re-create that intimacy in the filmed version, focusing much of his performance directly to the camera.

Olney rehearsed and filmed the production with now-familiar safety measures, including coronavirus testing, temperature checks, mask requirements and social distancing. Although the filming process offered a welcome return to creative work for a company that hasn’t staged any live shows since March, the scaled-down crew also served as a stark reminder of the challenges facing a theater that in September furloughed more than half its staff.

“It’s exciting to be working on something again, but it’s also bittersweet to know that we don’t have all of our staff here helping us do it,” Jones says. “It just reminds me how much we’re still not there yet.”

Even with the bare-bones crew, “A Christmas Carol” is not expected to turn a profit. The production, rather, is seen as a means of preserving a long-standing holiday tradition and a chance to engage with an audience that won’t return to Olney’s campus before April, at the earliest.

“We have a very generous community of support, and we have some members who are deeply loyal, and sponsors who are very loyal to this theater and to this project,” Jones says. “So we’re hoping that people feel the generosity of the season and feel like contributing to the theater. And this is our gift to our community.”

That Dickensian sense of lifting the beleaguered and envisioning better times ahead makes “A Christmas Carol,” in Morella’s mind, a fitting nightcap to wash down the bitter pill that has been 2020.

“It’s this whole communal experience of coming together, all of us at this time where things are so, so bleak, and yet finding the comfort and the spirit and the optimism that comes through,” Morella says. “There was a reason [Dickens] put it at Christmastime, because of the notion that things are so magnified and so intensified. People not only reflect on what they have, but they reflect on what they’ve lost.”

If you go

A Christmas Carol

Olney Theatre Center. olneytheatre.org.

Dates: Dec. 15 through Jan. 3.