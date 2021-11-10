“I’m not a very athletic person at all,” she confesses. “But my father was, back in the day.” She got Dad to reminisce, spoke to other basketball fans, and watched recordings of game highlights. That process helped her find the play’s form and rhythms, as well as the voices of its protagonists, who include the irrepressible California high-schooler Manford, who talks his way onto a Beijing-bound U.S. college basketball team; Saul, his abrasive coach; and Chinese coach Wen Chang, who has a painful past.