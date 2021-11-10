As theaters wade back into in-person performance, Yee’s work is again part of the tide. At Round House Theatre through Dec. 5, “The Great Leap” centers on a U.S. basketball team in Beijing during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. Jennifer Chang directs. (An on-demand streaming version starts Nov. 26.)
Next spring, Arena Stage will be the first stop on a national tour of Yee’s play-with-music “Cambodian Rock Band,” about a Khmer Rouge survivor returning to Cambodia as his daughter gears up to prosecute one of the country’s war criminals.
Both works, nationally popular in recent years, display Yee’s ability to tackle globe-spanning themes with humor and quirky specificity.
“She collides the personal and the political and historical to create sort of fictional realities,” says Round House artistic director Ryan Rilette. “She’s not writing realism: She’s often writing fables with the veneer of realism, and in doing that she creates these stories that are intensely personal and intensely moving, but that also have a much larger message.”
Yee can also work in a more intimate, whimsical vein: She used absurdism and surrealism to conjure intense emotional landscapes in her earlier plays “In a Word,” about grief and loss, and “The Hatmaker’s Wife” (previously titled “A Man, His Wife, and His Hat”), whose characters include a Cheetos-eating Golem and a talking wall.
Shifting artistic gears is just the way she operates, the writer explains via Zoom from New York, where she lives: “I’m someone who’s really not great at writing a sequel. I love exploring a world and fully fleshing it out, and then figuring out what’s next.”
Yee has explored theatrical worlds since her younger days in San Francisco, where she was born and raised. She didn’t grow up attending theater regularly, but did catch shows like “Remember WENN” on the small screen. “My earliest lessons in storytelling were from watching TV,” she says.
By the time she learned about a local theater’s short play contest, as a high-schooler, she was interested in writing. “I hadn’t really seen that many plays, but I was like, ‘Oh, I can write a play!’ ” she remembers.
Her script — a tale of family dynamics — won a reading, which she says enthralled her: “It was kind of that magical moment of ‘It is a play — because we have read it out loud.’ . . . I really fell in love with the experience.”
In subsequent years, in between earning numerous awards for her writing, including one from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, she has sometimes found inspiration in her Chinese American heritage and family. For instance, her metatheatrical “King of the Yees” is a wryly phantasmagoric father-daughter tale set in a version of San Francisco’s Chinatown.
“Cambodian Rock Band” leverages more outward-directed interests. While Yee was in graduate school at University of California San Diego, she caught a concert by Dengue Fever, a Los Angeles-based band that has covered vintage Khmer rock. After that, Yee says, she became “obsessed” with the Cambodian rock scene of the ’60s and ’70s. “I’m not Cambodian American. It’s not history that I grew up with.” And yet, she explains, “It was a history that deeply haunted me.”
By contrast, “The Great Leap” has personal roots, seeded in the brief basketball career of Yee’s father, who played friendship games in China in the 1980s, she says. That bit of family lore beckoned after she encountered fevered sports enthusiasm in Denver, where the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company had commissioned a play from her.
“I’m not a very athletic person at all,” she confesses. “But my father was, back in the day.” She got Dad to reminisce, spoke to other basketball fans, and watched recordings of game highlights. That process helped her find the play’s form and rhythms, as well as the voices of its protagonists, who include the irrepressible California high-schooler Manford, who talks his way onto a Beijing-bound U.S. college basketball team; Saul, his abrasive coach; and Chinese coach Wen Chang, who has a painful past.
Woven into this narrative — which is not literally her father’s story, Yee emphasizes — are the events surrounding the violently repressed Tiananmen Square protests. It’s just one of the times she has recently felt impelled to address history onstage. She can’t pinpoint why, except that looking back can be a way to reflect on the present.
Yee has a better sense of how “The Great Leap’s” sports theme echoes the interpersonal dynamics it portrays.
“All the characters are just incredibly insistent on their own point of view,” she says. “There’s a drive to them that, to me, mirrors what it’s like to be in a basketball game. You’re constantly in motion. You’re constantly fighting for the ball. Constantly trying to take your shot.”
The Great Leap
Round House Theatre. 4545 East-West Highway. Bethesda. 240-644-1100. roundhousetheatre.org.
Dates: In-person performances through Dec. 5. On demand streaming begins Nov. 26, and runs through Dec. 19, with streaming tickets available through Dec. 5.
Prices: $41-78 (in person); $32.50 (streaming).