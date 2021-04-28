Gardiner says rehearsals for this filmed production were not particularly different from how they would have been for a traditional staging, aside from protocols such as mask mandates and coronavirus testing every other day. Signature then scheduled three days of filming for “Midnight at the Never Get,” with each session capturing a minimally interrupted run-through of the musical, plus some pickup shots to wrap up the final day. Although Gardiner took a piecemeal approach to shooting “Simply Sondheim,” he felt the narrative cohesion of “Midnight at the Never Get” would be better served by filming the musical in its entirety.