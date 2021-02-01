“It’s a real moment that sort of defined or started a career in the theater for me,” says Gardiner, now the interim artistic director at Arlington’s Signature Theatre, which has been a prolific producer of Sondheim musicals for the past three decades. “Theater on film has always been something that I am interested in and attracted to.”

When Signature committed to a fully digital 2021 season, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the theater’s leadership knew it wanted to raise the curtain with a Sondheim production. Although social distancing concerns made a sprawling, traditionally staged musical implausible, a reimagining of Signature’s 2015 revue “Simply Sondheim” proved more practical.

Again directed and choreographed by Gardiner and filmed in November in Signature’s audience-free Max theater, “Simply Sondheim” begins streaming Feb. 2, via the fine arts platform Marquee TV. The production features 12 singers and a 16-piece orchestra rolling through 30-plus songs from Sondheim’s eclectic catalogue.

“It’s been said that Sondheim is Signature’s signature,” says Jon Kalbfleisch, the show’s music director. “We’ve done 30 distinct productions over the years. So gosh, doesn’t that just make sense to do this?”

The 2015 version of “Simply Sondheim” was created for a one-time run, in recognition of Signature’s 25th anniversary, before Sondheim granted the theater permission to reinvent the show for the virtual realm. The set list, which mines tunes from “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Follies,” “Sweeney Todd,” “Into the Woods” and more, runs the gamut from Sondheim staples to songs that were cut and show-splicing medleys.

Jonathan Tunick, a longtime Sondheim collaborator who orchestrated fresh arrangements for the 2015 run, returned to contribute his spin on a new addition to the show: the “Company” showstopper “Being Alive,” as performed by “Da 5 Bloods” actor Norm Lewis. While Lewis and fellow Broadway-tested performers Emily Skinner and Conrad Ricamora drop in to lend star power to the proceedings, the bulk of the songs are belted by local Signature favorites, including Awa Sal Secka, Tracy Lynn Olivera, Bobby Smith and Donna Migliaccio, the theater’s co-founder.

“It reminded me of how wonderfully forward-moving and beautiful this community is, of how much they care about our patrons and our theatergoers, and it also reminded me how much they care about us as artists,” Secka says. “Signature said, ‘We’re going to try, and we’re going to do it with people we love.’ It made me feel very loved, and very much a part of the family at Sig.”

The show was rehearsed and shot under coronavirus safety protocols, including regular testing, daily temperature checks and frequent sanitizing. The actors wore masks for most of the rehearsal process, which they concede hampered their breathing patterns but made the final filming — sans face coverings — all the more freeing. The singers’ spacing adhered to social-distancing requirements, which complicated their efforts to harmonize and forced Gardiner to get creative with his choreography.

“I will say I greatly miss what we affectionately refer to in the musical theater world as a clump, getting a group of people gathered closely together,” Gardiner says. “In those early moments, I won’t say that it felt unsafe to do that, but it felt like that was not something that would be comfortable for people to watch.”

As viewers can see in the opening overture to “Simply Sondheim,” Kalbfleisch’s orchestra was spread throughout the lower and upper levels of house seats. The result was a uniquely encompassing sonic experience, as the instrumentation flooded the Max theater from all angles and ushered back memories of a time when live music was no novelty.

“We stood and listened to them play the overture, and I wept just because it was so wonderful to feel that percussiveness against your body,” Migliaccio says. “Just to have that experience again made me realize how much we had lost in the interim.”

“Walking into the theater for the first time since the pandemic started was a really emotional, profound experience,” Ricamora adds. “It made me so happy, and so sad in certain ways because you miss having the live audience there.”

Sondheim expressed his approval on seeing an early cut of the production. But he also had one note, which led to a last-minute redubbing: The word “so,” he observed, had mistakenly been conflated with “but” in one of his lyrics.

“It was good news that he was pleased,” Gardiner says, “and also unsurprising that he noted something that seemingly would be so small to others’ ears and eyes.”

With that first production in the can, Signature went forward with announcing the rest of its digital season, which will feature the two-man musical “Midnight at the Never Get”; Daniel J. Watts’s solo show “The Jam: Only Child”; the big-band revue “After Midnight”; and the Motown-infused drama “Detroit ’67.”

However “Simply Sondheim” and the rest of the season is defined — film, theater or something more abstract — Gardiner, true to his 5-year-old self, isn’t overly concerned by such labels.

“Especially in this time, when nobody is doing something with 12 singers and an orchestra — at least not in the world of theater — it feels like we’re doing something unique,” he says. “I don’t take it for granted for a second that we have found a way to do this.”

Simply Sondheim

Dates: Through March 26