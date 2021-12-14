Sound and lighting cues needed to be synced with the rotation of the carousel that moves the dioramas. The actors interpreting the adaptation, written by Oliver Emanuel, had to be timed with a stopwatch during recording sessions. And the computerized cues were programmed to allow for inevitable fluctuations in rotation speed. With 25 viewers seated around the carousel, “Flight” is basically 25 shows running simultaneously. “We had a lot of R&D just to figure out how it would be programmed, even,” Edmunds says. “To the audience’s eye, it’s very handmade and intimate and tiny, but there’s a huge amount of tech powering it.”