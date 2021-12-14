Also timely: the format, which is, entirely accidentally, suited to the covid-19 era: Audience members — only 25 at a time — sit in individual viewing niches that are separated by partitions, wearing headphones to listen to prerecorded sound as the dioramas rotate past.
“Flight” just happens to be “pandemic perfect,” according to Candice Edmunds, who directed the show with Jamie Harrison, her Vox Motus co-artistic director.
In fact, it was sheer love of innovation, not health concerns, that inspired the design. “We’re always trying to make something different from whatever we have done before,” Edmunds says of Vox Motus productions, which have involved touches like puppetry and magic effects. (In his down time, Harrison designed the magic and illusions for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” on Broadway and in London.)
Some years ago, the co-artistic directors read Brothers’s novel and fell for its brave, determined child protagonists. The challenge of conjuring various settings — a dinghy making a hair-raising sea crossing; locales across Europe — was irresistible too.
A live-action adaptation didn’t seem “imaginative enough,” Edmunds says. She and Harrison considered puppetry, but discarded that idea after meeting with unaccompanied child migrants. Puppetry — with its metaphorical overtones of manipulation and powerlessness — seemed the wrong way to depict children who had such drive. “They knew where they wanted to be. They knew the risks,” Edmunds says. “We didn’t want to remove any of that from them.”
As the situation of refugees dominated the headlines, moreover, the collaborators decided that a novel format was essential to lure audiences who might have compassion fatigue. “We were trying to think how to make the form so interesting that maybe you would come for the form, and we would sneak in the story whilst you were there. And that’s what really unleashed our imaginations,” Edmunds says.
Executing the idea was labor intensive and tricky, though. The dioramas are handmade, and while 3D-printing was used for the human figures, made of resin and ranging in height from under an inch to about seven inches, they were painted by hand.
Sound and lighting cues needed to be synced with the rotation of the carousel that moves the dioramas. The actors interpreting the adaptation, written by Oliver Emanuel, had to be timed with a stopwatch during recording sessions. And the computerized cues were programmed to allow for inevitable fluctuations in rotation speed. With 25 viewers seated around the carousel, “Flight” is basically 25 shows running simultaneously. “We had a lot of R&D just to figure out how it would be programmed, even,” Edmunds says. “To the audience’s eye, it’s very handmade and intimate and tiny, but there’s a huge amount of tech powering it.”
“Flight” premiered at the Edinburgh International Festival and subsequently traveled to other cities, including Melbourne, Australia, and London. Studio’s artistic director, David Muse, caught it in New York and was entranced. “It’s like a 3-D graphic novel combined with a radio play, turned into a theatrical experience,” he says, noting that the models alone are “richly detailed little works of art that feel like they could sit in a museum.” With the format being a pandemic-era plus, selecting “Flight” as Studio’s return to in-person performance became a no-brainer.
Of course, this is also a year of global supply chain snarls, which could have affected the production’s transatlantic journey, in a 40-foot shipping container, on a cargo freighter to Baltimore and then by truck to D.C. Edmunds says Vox Motus built additional travel time into the schedule, and the container arrived promptly. But these days, she adds, “Everything is a white-knuckle ride.”
That’s not even counting the logistical worries that predated covid. James Gardner, technical manager for “Flight,” says that when it traveled to Abu Dhabi, pre-pandemic, the container was accidentally left outside in the heat for several days, with the result that a model’s head exploded. “That was a bit of a problem,” he notes cheerfully.
Gardner was a member of the small Vox Motus team that traveled to D.C. to assemble the production on-site and fit it into Studio’s Stage 4 performance space. On such occasions, he says, a major part of the team’s work is to ensure the audience’s overall experience will match Vox Motus’s vision for the show, including the pace at which ticket holders are seated.
“We’re very particular about how our work is presented,” says Edmunds, who also visited Studio for the installation. After all, “Flight” has been successful partly because the format and execution are so distinctive and fine-tuned.
Of course, there’s the heart-wrenching and all-too-relevant story, too. That part, she says, “really sort of sucker punches you.”
Flight
Studio Theatre, 1501 14th St. NW. 202-332-3300. studiotheatre.org.
Dates: Dec. 16-March 6.
Prices: $42.