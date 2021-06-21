“Olney Theatre is looking at ultimately trying to not necessarily blow up the plan for traditional theater but just kind of stretch it in so many new directions, so that there really is no reason for anyone to feel like the arts are not welcoming,” says Kevin McAllister, Olney’s first director of curated programs and Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) artist advocate. “It’s important to all of us that we really try to get a huge mirror in front of everything we do and show people that Olney is committed to really expanding.”