“I really am allergic to the idea of Woolly Mammoth being a place for out-of-town tryouts for Broadway musicals,” says Maria Manuela Goyanes, Woolly’s artistic director since 2018. “That’s not our purpose. Our purpose is to be a step with an artist to stoke and nurture their creative vision, provide a rigorous development in that and actually try to help them get to the kind of virtuosity that they really are aspiring to. In this case, it happens to be a musical that wants to go commercial, and that’s an amazing thing.”