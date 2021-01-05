In normal times, restaurant and bar writers look for the new and different: breaking trends, hot chefs or bars that offer a vibe their neighbors don’t. This inherent tendency to seek what’s fresh and exciting is, I think, why businesses are so often praised and admired for “pivoting” to new models during the pandemic, when whiplash changes to menus and physical spaces are often born less of creative innovation than desperately trying to find a way for the business to stay afloat. For some, it was building a beer garden in the parking lot; for others, it was tossing out their critically acclaimed menus to make sandwiches and simpler fare.

But despite the chaos, there were some innovations that made the lives of staff and customers easier, or even better. The District changed alcohol laws to allow bars to sell cocktails and six-packs for carryout and delivery, providing a source of income when indoor spaces were closed to the public. The idea proved so popular that the regulations became permanent in October. No one can predict exactly when we’ll get back to normal, but whenever that happens, I hope these other changes stick around.

Let us drink (and dine) in closed streets and parking spaces.

Early in the pandemic, cities across the country began closing streets to traffic to provide more room for socially distanced running and biking. And by summer, as restaurants took their first steps toward reopening, they began to stake their own claims to the streets, moving tables into pedestrianized roads. The result was charming, comfortable and provided a sense of quasi-normalcy after spring’s stay-at-home orders.

This wasn’t a radical new idea: Annapolis closes busy West Street for a weekly street festival each summer, and Old Town Alexandria voted in 2019 to close a stretch of King Street on weekends between April and October. But the dire situation facing restaurants and bars forced local jurisdictions to reconsider their priorities: Diners enjoying a meal, a beer garden and entertainment outdoors were judged more important than drivers going a few blocks out of their way. With restaurants staring into a financial abyss, these models should continue for the foreseeable future. Make outdoor dining the destination, whether that’s tables with waterfront views in Annapolis’s historic downtown, or Bethesda’s food court-style tables, which let visitors choose from any nearby restaurant — perfect for the group who can’t decide on one cuisine.

D.C., for a variety of reasons, didn’t embrace street dining the way surrounding jurisdictions did — two round-the-clock, one-block closures north of Dupont Circle and the reclaimed service lane across from the Uptown Theater in Cleveland Park were more notable than a weekend-only closure of Eighth Street NW in Penn Quarter. (The closure of 18th Street NW in Adams Morgan, which nightlife advocates have long encouraged, lasted only one weekend because of complaints about crowding and lack of masks.) Where the city made the biggest impact was loosening restrictions on sidewalk cafes and allowing restaurants to turn adjacent parking spaces into “parklets” through the duration of the public health emergency. It was fun to see businesses get creative, decorating these spaces with greenery, tapestries, lights (and eventually heaters) to appeal to passersby and capture the personalities of the different establishments. Even after bars and restaurants are back to normal business, these should continue indefinitely, or be grandfathered in with a nominal annual “rent.”

Replace tips with mandatory 20 percent service charges.

Tipping is a difficult topic. It’s a vestige of Reconstruction-era discrimination that, according to study after study, perpetuates racism, sexism and ageism in dining rooms. But restaurant owners are loath to raise menu prices to the point where tipping isn’t necessary to pay staff a real wage, because customers have become used to low, tip-subsidized prices. Some customers seem to really enjoy the feeling of power they have over restaurant and bar workers, mentally dinging percentage points off a tip if the steak isn’t medium-rare or the wine glasses aren’t topped up every time.

But when servers who are struggling to make ends meet are seeing both a decline in tips and a rise in sexual harassment, should we really be leaving an employee’s rent money in the hands of people who ask servers to remove their masks before deciding to add or subtract a few bucks? Of course not.

To guarantee a decent wage, a number of places I’ve visited in the past year, from fancy restaurants to casual cocktail spots to rooftop beer gardens, have levied mandatory service charges of around 20 percent. They offer the chance to leave more, but not less, preventing customers from stiffing a server over a perceived slight. It’s a great start — we should all be adding 20 percent anyway, right? — while the industry and governments come to grips with the mechanics and failures of tipping. “Gratitude” is a buzzword this year. Let’s start with restaurant employees.

Let us keep making reservations.

I am not much for planning, partially because I don’t want to tie myself down to being at a specific place at a set time weeks from now. (Maybe that’s an issue for a professional to address.) I am also a traditionalist who is opposed to reserved seating in bar areas, as well as at beer gardens and breweries. Or at least I was.

With bar patios operating at a fraction of their capacity, an increasing number of establishments began to offer the ability to make reservations. In addition to higher-end destinations, I’ve made them for low-key neighborhood spots, like All Souls and Trusty’s, where I’ve always just been happy to take my chances walking in and standing around until a seat opened up. And you know what? Having a guaranteed seat has been a godsend.

During weekend visits to Archipelago or Cotton and Reed — two places where I had never made a reservation in my life — I repeatedly heard people walk up to the host, ask for a table, and be told none were available. In the summer, you might just wander off to see if a different restaurant in the neighborhood has space. In fall or winter, instead of supporting a struggling business, you might just go home rather than face getting rejected at the next bar, too. Visits to places that don’t take reservations were just as awkward: Attempts to visit Wunder Garten or Dacha were aborted because we showed up to find long lines outside that didn’t appear to be socially distanced.

Some big outdoor spaces, such as the Midlands Beer Garden and Biergarten Haus, take reservations while leaving most space available for walk-ins — consider a booking an insurance policy — and I’d even think twice about making the trip out to some of the region’s bigger farm breweries, including Wheatland Spring and Waredaca, if I hadn’t reserved a table in advance. Will we return to a more laissez faire system of bar crawls in the future? Maybe. In the meantime, I’m going to stick to my calendar.

Contactless ordering and payment should stay an option — at some places.

One of the consequences of this pandemic, in which disease can be spread by asymptomatic people, is that we now stop and think about every potential interaction. After all, it’s not just, “If I eat at this restaurant, can a staff member or another diner make me sick?” but, “If I eat at this restaurant, could I make my server sick?” As a result, an increasing number of establishments turned to technology that let customers place orders and pay from their phones, in an attempt to limit the face time between staff and customers. I have to admit, I kind of liked it.

Farewell to the little dance where a server brings you water and disappears; comes back to take your drink order and disappears; returns with cocktails, recites the specials and disappears while you decide on what to have for dinner. The pace of the evening is now in your hands. Know what you want to drink? Order as soon as you sit down, and you can sip while deciding what to snack on. Anyone who’s needed to make a quick exit because of a cranky child (or cranky adult who’s had one too many), appreciates the ability to settle the bill instantly and quietly.

That said, there are bars where I want to engage the staff about new beers and cocktails on the menu, or solicit opinions about the best wine to complement an entree. Contactless ordering has the effect of turning professional servers into glorified food runners. But for large, busy spaces, such as beer gardens or slammed happy hour spots, tech might offer a better way forward.

Breweries and distilleries: Please keep leaving booze on my doorstep.

D.C. breweries and distilleries have always had the legal ability to deliver their products directly to consumers. Virginia and Maryland producers had a few more hoops to jump through, but could also deliver or ship beer. But it wasn’t until the pandemic shut bars and tasting rooms, denying them much needed revenue, that most began to look into it.

It soon became a lifeline, with some brewery owners delivering cases by hand, and Rockville’s True Respite setting up the popular biermi online order and delivery service, which they shared with breweries across the region. As shelves in supermarkets and liquor stores have become more crowded, delivery has become a new niche where breweries can stand out — look at 3 Stars and its monthly CSB delivery program, which puts unreleased, ultra-fresh beers in the hands of members before the general public. But more importantly, this is a way for breweries to use a perceived convenience as a way to introduce themselves to new audiences.

I’d rather pay for rounds than run up a tab.

This is probably the most personal entry on the list, but as a (formerly) regular traveler to the United Kingdom, I’ve always enjoyed buying rounds in the pub instead of running up a tab. For those unfamiliar with the concept: You order drinks for the members of your group, and you pay for them on the spot. When glasses are close to empty, another member of the group gets and pays for drinks. Repeat. No waiting until the end of the night to split a check five ways or arguing with the itemizer who says “but you had more drinks than me.” (Dealing with people who duck out on rounds is a discussion for another time.)

Bartenders in the United States, though, tend to dislike the concept, because time is money, and they could be pouring beers or whipping up drinks instead of stopping to take cash or run credit cards from the same group multiple times throughout the night. It’s more economical to just wait until everyone is leaving.