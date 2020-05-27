Some prominent summer fixtures, such as Jazz in the Garden, were canceled months ago, while others have been postponed — for months, until 2021, or even the vague and dreaded “to be announced.”

But that doesn’t mean that our collective diaries will be empty: A number of events not scheduled to happen before the end of the summer have adopted a wait-and-see outlook, hopeful that they’ll be able to happen in some form. Restaurants and bars are slowly beginning to reopen their outdoor spaces, though with reduced capacities and new procedures. Pragmatic organizers of festivals, concerts and neighborhood movie nights have decided it’s just easier to move everything online. And some cherished summer traditions, such as picking strawberries with the kids, will continue, though in a different format.

AD

AD

What's still on

The gradual reopening of the D.C. region is a relief for those who’ve been cooped up since March, but it’s not an excuse to go crazy and throw caution to the wind. Wear masks when possible and practice social distancing. Try to make backup plans: If you go to a park or a restaurant and it’s too crowded or you feel uncomfortable, go somewhere else. If you’ve stuck it out this long, one more day at home won’t kill you.

Amusement Parks: Empty rows on roller coasters. Drivers of go-karts wearing face masks. Lines for thrill rides spaced six feet apart. The operators of Six Flags America and Kings Dominion have not announced reopening dates yet, but new guidelines for the Upper Marlboro amusement park set out regulations that start with contactless temperature checks at the gates, enforce social distancing on and while waiting for rides and games, and require masks at all times, except when eating. Six Flags promises to keep attendance “well below the park’s theoretical capacity” to prevent overcrowding, so guests will have to make reservations instead of buying walk-up tickets. Still, if you’ve ever dreamed of having the Joker’s Jinx coaster all to yourself, this might be as close as you’ll get.

AD

AD

Beaches and mountains: The number of cases of cabin fever is at an all-time high, and the best cure can be found in nature. Much of Shenandoah National Park has reopened to hikers and day-trippers, including Skyline Drive and the scenic overlooks. (The very popular trails around Old Rag and Whiteoak Canyon remain closed, as do campgrounds, visitors centers and most indoor facilities.) Maryland’s Sandy Point and Point Lookout state parks, which offer beach areas on the Chesapeake Bay, have reopened, though there are no lifeguards on duty. Wooded hiking trails and swimming lakes can be found at numerous parks, including Maryland’s Cunningham Falls and Greenbrier state parks. Just remember: Many other people are eager to get out, too. Some Maryland state parks are known to fill up early in the day, especially on weekends; check social media and have a backup plan in case the trails or sand you’re looking for are packed with people.

Drive-in movie theaters: As movie theaters upgraded with plush seats, immersive surround sound and enormous high-resolution screens, going to one of the area’s dwindling number of drive-in theaters became about as exciting as going to a sock hop. But with many people wary of the idea of cramming into dark rooms with strangers, the idea of watching movies while cocooned in your own car has become increasingly attractive. The best option in the D.C. area will be the annual return of Union Market’s Drive-In Theatre, which features films projected on the Northeast D.C. food emporium. We don’t have all the details yet — including the crucial start date — but for a date night that mixes nostalgia and delicious snacks from market vendors, it’s been a summer highlight in recent years.

Outdoor dinner and drinks: After weeks and months of takeout meals, restaurants and beer gardens in the District and Northern Virginia are getting the go-ahead to reopen this weekend, with the Maryland suburbs potentially soon to follow. Rules will vary by jurisdiction, but capacity will be a fraction of what it used to be, tables will be a minimum of six feet from one another, and group sizes will be limited. Rather than just popping down to your favorite establishment, you need to call or check websites before leaving the house: Some establishments will require reservations to prevent lines that keep customers from socially distancing. Others might decide that opening with just a handful of outdoor seats isn’t worth the cost. One of the most comprehensive plans is coming from the Wharf, which intends to shut down the waterfront Wharf Street to vehicles to expand both outdoor restaurant seating and create wider pathways for pedestrians; begin operating cabana-style seating for restaurants on the long piers that project into the Washington Channel; and limiting pedestrian entry and exit points to prevent overcrowding. “If we’re too successful, that’s a challenge with pedestrian walkways being congested,” says Monty Hoffmann, the founder and CEO of CN Hoffman, which developed the space with seven retailers and dozens of restaurants. “The great news about the Wharf is that we have a lot of space.”

AD

AD

Pick-your-own farms: Sure, you can visit farmers markets and get fruits and vegetables delivered in your CSA. But few things taste of summer like a strawberry that was on the vine a few hours before — until it was plucked by your own hand. Pick-your-own farms have long been a back-to-nature day trip for those living close to cities, especially parents who want to let their kids experience (i.e. run around in) nature. But the chaotic joy of fruit picking is going to look different this year. Butler’s Orchard in Germantown has embraced “Social Distancing Strawberry Picking,” requiring guests to make reservations for specific 90-minute time slots Tuesday through Saturday. (Only about 100 people are allowed into the 12 acres of strawberries during each session.) The rows of plants will be spaced six feet apart, and groups will work down a row in one direction to maintain proper spacing. Other options for strawberries include Bluemont’s Great Country Farms, Woodbine’s Larriland Farms and Waldorf’s Shlagel Farms. All have different rules about reservations and distancing; see their Facebook pages for updates. And if you’d rather brighten your house than fill your stomach, Purcellville’s Fields of Flowers offers pick-your-own blooms on its farm daily.

What's going virtual

We’ve all gotten used to — or at least adjusted to — the idea of experiencing concerts, theater and other forms of culture on screens instead of in person. With limits on crowd and venue sizes for the foreseeable future, some organizations have decided that it’s better to move online than to cancel events altogether.

AFI Docs: The American Film Institute’s mini-festival for documentary filmmaking has been attracting younger audiences in recent years. This year’s program, which lets viewers watch from anywhere, instead of at locations like the National Archives or the AFI Silver Theatre, might broaden the audience even more. Expect a program of around 80 films on the schedule, starting with “Boys State,” the winner of the Sundance Grand Jury Prize, on June 17, followed by a Q&A session with the filmmakers. The full roster films will be announced on June 10, but expect the usual mix of short subjects and historic documentaries, as well as evening Q&As with directors, cast members and film subjects. June 17-21.

AD

AD

Artomatic 2.0: A Virtual Experience: This is not the way Artomatic intended to celebrate two decades of service to D.C.’s art community, but the freewheeling exhibition, known for its come-one, come-all approach that displays works by talented local names and up-and-comers alongside the work of rank amateurs, is making the best of the situation. “It’s about promoting visual and performing artists,” says executive director Natalie Graves Tucker. Participants will have their own page on the Artomatic site, grouped by medium, allowing an in-depth dive into, say, all photographers, with a selection of works for sale. (Prepare to fall down numerous rabbit holes: Graves Tucker says Artomatic’s “low goal” is to show works by 500 artists online, but “my stretch goal is 2,000” artists.) Artomatic is also working to book daily programs of online workshops and events that might cover “How to promote your art online” or artists’ studio tours, as well as concerts and original theater. “The question is, ‘How long do you want to watch?’” Graves Tucker says. “Every day, there will be something different highlighted.” As always at Artomatic, it sounds like overload — in a good way. July 20-Aug. 20.

By the People Festival: In three years, the By the People festival grew from a four-day event with art installations at designated hubs, such as Washington National Cathedral and the Smithsonian’s Arts and Industries Building, to a 16-day festival with pop-ups, discussions and performances in Maryland and Virginia as well as all eight wards of the District. While the expanded festival won’t happen this year, nonprofit arts incubator Halcyon, the founder of By the People, will again team with art consulting/curating firm Monochrome Collective for the imaginatively titled “By The People x Monochrome Collective Art Fair.” The online exhibition promises to “feature dozens of the DMV’s most exciting established and emerging artists,” with works for show and sale. June 12-28.

Pride 2020 Reimagined: The Capital Pride Parade and Festival have technically been postponed to a new, yet-to-be-announced date in the fall, but organizers in the Capital Pride Alliance plan to mark Pride Month with one-off and virtual events, including a roundtable with LGBTQ leaders discussing community support and recovery from covid-19 (June 1); the Capital Pridemobile Rainbow Blast, which will find a Pridemobile visiting all corners of Washington to find Pride-themed houses and storefronts, with DJs and drag kings and queens along for the ride (June 13); the launch of a new Web series called Pride in the City, with recorded performances by singers, musicians and drag personalities (June 14); and an online dance party with DJ Tracy Young marking what would have been the final day of the festival (June 14). June 1-27.

AD

AD

National Capital Barbecue Battle Virtual Experience: Can the National Capital Barbecue Battle be the same if you’re not following your nose from one sweet-smelling barbecue stand to the next while go-go music thumps from down the block? We’re about to find out. The BBQ Battle Virtual Experience features grilling and smoking tips from legendary pitmasters, including Myron Mixon and Moe Cason; wine and beer pairing classes; contests; and an online battle of the bands. June 1-30.

Smithsonian Folklife Festival: The Folklife Festival, founded in 1967, had planned a program on the Mall focused on the cultural traditions of Northeast Brazil and the United Arab Emirates; the Smithsonian’s worldwide work on conservation; and the Solar Decathlon’s exhibition of innovations in solar homes. The festival, originally scheduled for late June and early July, will return next year with largely the same program, minus the Solar Decathlon, says festival director Sabrina Lynn Motley, but this summer’s online component will feature “a lot of the things that people would have found on the Mall.” Motley is partial to the musicians scheduled to perform, including the Emirati jazz group Noon and the “brilliant singer-songwriter” Flavia Bittencourt from Brazil, and the festival’s online food programming, such as a piece about cooking with family at Ramadan. “Those kinds of stories, centered around family, food and traditions, caught people’s imaginations in a different way,” she says. Ongoing.

Yards Park ‘Fridays Nights From Home’ Concert Series: Live music in the grassy terrace at Yards Park has become a tradition on summer nights, but an event that brings thousands of people to the waterfront space can’t happen yet. Beginning in June, the Friday Nights From Home Concert Series will feature artists from the series, including Justin Trawick and the Common Good (June 5) and Pebble to Pearl (June 12), while neighborhood restaurants offer takeout specials. Fridays in June at 7 p.m.

AD

AD

What's postponed

These events plan to take place when guidelines say it is safe to gather in crowds again.

Celebrate Fairfax: The weekend-long carnival and concert, scheduled for the first weekend of June, has been moved to the fall. Organizers are “currently targeting October” for music and doughnut-eating contests.

DC Jazz Festival: More than 300 musicians were expected to perform at 40 venues, including large outdoor stages at the Wharf, as part of this year’s festival in June. Although the main event has been postponed until the fall, the festival is live-streaming free Saturday night concerts on Facebook and YouTube and showcasing performances from previous festivals online as part of DC JazzFest From Home.

AD

National Building Museum Summer Block Party with the Folger Theatre: While the Folger Library is under renovation, its productions are hitting the road. First up was to be “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” staged at an Elizabethan-style “Folger Shakespeare Playhouse” in the National Building Museum’s Great Hall, as part of the museum’s annual Summer Block Party series. It will now be the Summer Block Party in 2021, as construction on the Folger is expected to last until 2022.

AD

What's canceled

It’s just not logistically possible for some of the area’s most popular cultural events to happen this summer, whether because of crowds, venues or other factors. These are a few of the casualties; all are expected to return in 2021.

Artscape: The Baltimore arts festival, in what would have been its 39th year, attracts more than 300,000 attendees to the streets around the Station North neighborhood to see concerts, theater and other performing arts in mid-July.

AD

Blerdcon and Otakon: It’s a tough year for those who love dressing up as their favorite pop-culture icons. Both Otakon, the mega-convention which drew almost 30,000 attendees to a celebration of anime, manga and Asian art at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in 2019, and Blerdcon, a diverse gathering for thousands of gamers, cosplayers and fans of nerd culture at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City, are off.

AD

Capital Fringe Festival: In July, at least 469 artists were scheduled to participate in the 15th edition of the wild-and-woolly Capital Fringe Festival, a sprawling collection of offbeat, experimental theater and dance performances in intimate spaces in Southwest D.C.

‘Hamilton’ at the Kennedy Center: The touring production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning musical, which was set for a 14-week run at the Kennedy Center beginning June 16, was effectively canceled when the performing arts center closed through Aug. 9. The Kennedy Center is “actively working with the producers to secure new dates” for a future production, but ticket holders currently have the option of getting a refund or exchanging tickets for a gift certificate.

Jazz in the Garden: In early April, the National Gallery of Art canceled all gallery talks, films and concerts through Labor Day. Chief among these losses was Jazz in the Garden, a long-running concert series in its Sculpture Garden that the gallery says attracted an average of 10,000 visitors for concerts on Friday nights throughout the summer.

National Independence Day Parade: The National Park Service says plans for Independence Day fireworks are going ahead, presumably on a smaller scale, but there won’t be floats or marching bands or fife-and-drum corps in tricorner hats on Constitution Avenue.

Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Free For All: Even in a town full of free music and culture, two weeks of free Shakespeare performances at the company’s Chinatown theater draw large crowds. This year’s offering in late July and early August was to have been a restaging of the company’s 2018 staging of “A Comedy of Errors.”