But what Townsend lacked in experience he made up for in enthusiasm. He reached out to podcaster Matthew Billy, the host of “Bleeped” and “Between the Liner Notes,” and learned the ropes by volunteering to edit his scripts. Townsend also familiarized himself with the D.C. comedy scene by frequenting venues such as the Washington Improv Theater and Dojo Comedy. When he decided to satirize the fake-news phenomenon by creating a podcast about faux conspiracy theories, he contacted some of his favorite local improvisers for help.

“I was just kind of cold-calling people,” says Townsend, 51, “and being this insane person saying: ‘I have a really weird idea for a podcast. Are you interested?’ ”

In 2019, Townsend launched “Optophobia” (that’s the fear of opening one’s eyes). Each season, Townsend presents himself as the straight-man moderator steering a deep-dive investigation into a fictionalized conspiracy theory. Along the way, he’s joined by myriad eccentric guests and co-hosts, as played by D.C.-based improvisers. Season 4 of “Optophobia” — about a fake 1980s slasher flick packed with subliminal messaging — concludes its 10-episode run March 15.

“It’s kind of my fun entry into the reality wars or the reality crisis or whatever you want to call it,” Townsend says. “It’s my subversive way into defending journalism.”

Appropriately enough, Townsend leaves room for improvising on his theoretical perfect day in the D.C. area by envisioning a slew of different directions those 24 hours could take him.

I live in Northeast D.C., so I’d wake up early and make my way to the U.S. National Arboretum. Whenever I’m there, I’m just always amazed that there’s almost 500 acres of nature where you can see real wildlife in this big piece of beautiful greenery that’s just plonked down in the middle of the city. I love that place, so I’d just wander around and meditate for a little bit.

Then I would make my way home via Union Market to grab a bagel with lox, cream cheese and extra capers from Neopol. After swinging back to my house to grab my laptop, I’d walk to the Library of Congress to write for a little bit. I love sitting in the main reading room and staring up at the domed ceiling when I’m trying to think of the next right word or idea. It’s just one of the most amazing places. If I needed a little more inspiration, I’d walk past the Capitol to the East Building of the National Gallery of Art to check out the Rothkos.

For lunch, I might head back to my neighborhood for some spicy keema curry on the patio at Indigo or a bowl of red miso ramen at Toki Underground. Or I might go to Maketto for some Cambodian-Taiwanese dim sum.

In the afternoon, if I had friends in town, I might take them on a brewery bike ride around my neighborhood with stops at Atlas Brew Works in Ivy City, DC Brau in Woodridge and Right Proper in Brookland. Bardo used to be on my brewery loop until it left an awesome outdoor spot off Bladensburg for Navy Yard. So I’ll be replacing it with a brand-new brewery in Ivy City called Other Half, which is awesome.

If we couldn’t find enough helmets to ride safely, I would find a sunny spot on the porch to brainstorm fake conspiracy theories, either at the Dew Drop Inn in Brookland or All Souls in Shaw.

It’s hard to narrow down a single evening option in D.C., so I’ll go with three alternatives. If I’m in the Bloomingdale neighborhood and it’s a weekend night, I’d meet friends at Boundary Stone for a drink, walk around the corner for cacio e pepe at the Red Hen, and have a postprandial can of something terrible at Showtime, which is this great dive bar, before going to see a Hiss Golden Messenger show at the 9:30 Club.

Or option No. 2: I do a fair amount of scouting for “Optophobia” guests, so if I’m going to a Washington Improv Theater show, I’d cross my fingers and hope to get a table at Little Serow for dinner. Then I’d walk over to WIT to crack up and laugh a lot, and have a drink at Bar Pilar or Cafe Saint-Ex.

And the final option: If I were a little further north, to see a show at Dojo Comedy in the Park View neighborhood, I would first eat some Hong Kong noodles at the Queen’s English, then go to Dojo to laugh a lot. At the end the night — and an ideal D.C. day — I’d have a cold Miller High Life and loaded tater tots at the Wonderland Ballroom.

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District.

AD

