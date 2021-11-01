Adora’s investments in herself felt like a “huge life bonus” that soon began to pay off as the independent wrestling world began to restart, if not without trepidation. Testing for covid-19 and trying to avoid illness was “nerve wracking,” with cleanliness and sanitation a preexisting issue in the industry (“In wrestling, if people wash their gear, it’d be a miracle,” she jokes). And as some promotions resorted to tapings without fans in the stands, wrestlers were presented with a new challenge for an art form that thrives on audience participation.