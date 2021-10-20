None of this, by the way, is to suggest that Tysons has become a model of pedestrian-friendly urbanism. Take the last time I was picking up a jacket from a store at Tysons Corner Center. Naturally, I thought about heading over to the Starr Hill Biergarten to enjoy an Oktoberfest in the afternoon sun. A few seconds of tapping on my phone suggested there are three ways to get from the mall to the Perch: a two-minute, one-stop Metro ride that would drop me two blocks from the Perch; a five-minute drive (a jaunt Waze suggests is faster when you get onto the Beltway for one-third of a mile); or a meandering 27-minute walk that crosses seven lanes of traffic, skirts Beltway cloverleafs, and follows sidewalks through office parks before taking a bridge over the Beltway and into Capital One Center. How refreshing that Tysons still retains some sense of its (recent) past.