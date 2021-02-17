Whether you’re vegan and looking for some new breakfast options — sad cashew yogurts be gone — or a bacon lover open to the possibility that something could mimic, or improve on, the real thing, read on. From the imitative to the innovative, these sixbreakfast sandwiches are for the staunch herbivore, the skeptics, and everyone in between.

Bubbie's Plant Burgers

When Margaux Riccio had to stop consuming animal products because of a rare allergy, she set out to re-create all the foods she lost. In the years since, the chef has crafted nearly a dozen vegan cheeses in the spirit of feta, cheddar, and others; she’s made “bacon” that has both the striped appearance and the sizzling breakfast treat’s distinctive crunch; and she’s found just the right way to manipulate a secret protein to re-create the texture of eggs.

At the helm of Bubbie's burger joint in Dupont Circle, alongside partner Shaun Sharkey, Riccio is serving up Americana cuisine with a plant-based twist, and has just added a range of breakfast options to the menu. A masterpiece of Riccio’s efforts (and made with the Egg McMuffin in mind), the Egg, Cheese and Sausage sandwich boasts a floppy “egg” on a grilled muffic, housemade “sausage” (or that killer “bacon”) and Americana “cheese” — manufactured by Riccio’s company Vertage.

But the real star of Bubbie’s breakfast menu is the Agave Chick’n on Biscuit sandwich. Nestled in a warm, flaky biscuit, the main ingredient has a sturdy crust on the outside and sinewy tofu on the inside. It’s got the real thing’s crr-unch — and gets stuck in your teeth like it, too.

1829 M St. NW, Suite 100. (The restaurant plans to relocate from this temporary location to a permanent location in Adams Morgan this summer.) bubbiesburgers.com. $5-$10.

Fare Well

The Impossible Handcake at the vegan restaurant Fare Well is a sit-down breakfast with “to go” energy. Using two pillowy pancakes as a bun, Fare Well has made slow dining mobile in this sandwich that brings together a bunch of breakfast faves. The fried “egg” — made with tofu — has a thin texture, like the browned, slightly crispy edges of the real deal. It tastes like tofu that isn’t trying too hard to be something else, and would be satisfying to vegans and nonvegans alike. The meatless “sausage” from Impossible Foods is what you’d expect, but the sandwich comes together (and stands out) when you drizzle the pure maple syrup on top. (Or if it’s that lazy Saturday, when you dunk the sandwich in the pure maple syrup — no need to be so formal). One dish spilling into another, this sandwich is just as filling as a messy plate of breakfast — in the palm of your hand.

406 H St. NE. eatfarewell.com. $10.

Just AJ's

You could take this “Sammi” to go, but just sit down on a bench and savor it. It may be the best vegan breakfast sandwich I’ve had. Just AJ’s specializes in “veenies” — faux sausages that “embrace the beautiful spectrum of flavors available in the plant world,” according to co-founder Albert Smith. For the breakfast “sandwich, they’ve reshaped the spicy Jamaican veenie, made with sweet plantains, into a sandwich-ready patty. The sandwich is an eclectic mix of smoky, salty and sweet: blueberry balsamic jam on the bottom grounds the contrasting flavors. Smoky cashew “cheeze” on the top lets those contrasts linger. The scrambled tofu spills out the sides of a too-cool-to-care hamburger-size potato roll. You might have no choice about whether to eat it slowly — it’s a tasty mess.

The Sammi is available at Columbia Heights Farmer’s Market on Saturdays; also at Mosaic, Park View and Dupont Circle farmers markets on Sundays. justajsfoods.com. $6.

HipCityVeg

If time is one amorphous blob, then HipCityVeg — with its new all-day breakfast options — knows it. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., HipCity is practically advocating for breakfast for dinner, lunch, snack — whatever. “These days, breakfast in bed or in your home office is where it’s at,” says founder Nicole Marquis of the inspiration for the reimagined menu.

HipCityVeg has a few breakfast sandwich options on the menu. Skip the Maple Crispy Chick’n — which is chewy in the wrong way — and go for one of two standard sandwiches: Wake and Bac’n or Sunnyside Sausage Egg and Cheese. Both are made with the plant-based Just Eggs and stand out for their dairy-free Gouda cheese. Crafted from potatoes, the Gouda has a creamy texture and a consistency that is difficult to achieve in vegan cheeses. The tempeh bacon has a smoky aftertaste that — its likeness to bacon aside — is a great taste all on its own.

Great Sage

If you’re in the mood for a (slightly overpriced) treat, “organic, green cuisine” restaurant Great Sage is worth a stop — or a trip if you don’t live near Columbia, Md. The breakfast sandwich is probably the most vegan option on this list. Composed of fresh bread, a baked slab of peppered tofu and an organic, plant-based “sausage” that has only the faintest hint of meat taste, it’s a welcome reprieve from the ingredients that assert their likeness to meat. Great Sage goes light on the vegan cheese, which makes room for the real flavoring:maple aioli. Don’t neglect it just because it comes on the side. Bringing together the tastes of sweet breakfast syrup and lunchtime mayo, it gives the sandwich a flavor fit for any time of day.

5809 Clarksville Square Dr., Clarksville. greatsage.com. $16.

Gregorys Coffee