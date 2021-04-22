Policy gave way to making creamy and decadent ice cream on the nights and weekends. She committed to making four new flavors a week and drummed up buzz through her blog. After selling her ice cream at restaurants and grocery stores around town, the Mount Pleasant resident opened Ice Cream Jubilee’s first bricks-and-mortar shop in Navy Yard in 2014, and has since opened locations in the U Street corridor and Ballston Quarter.

“When I’m thinking about things that are important to me, intriguing to me, or is a culture I’d like to highlight, I always think of flavors and how they might perform in an ice cream or a dessert,” says Lai, whose ice cream recently beat out several other shops around the country to win “The Drew Barrymore Show’s” Battle of the Bites award.

If you ask for a Thai Iced Tea at Ice Cream Jubilee, you’ll be met with the question, “would you like a cup or a cone?” The shop’s new flavors include Key Lime Pandan Pie and Raspberry Rose, which are inspired by Lai’s idyllic spring day spent roaming around the city. She would visit all the places that she says she’s neglected to visit because of her booming ice cream business.

I’m going to take some liberties with my dream day. There would be no pandemic closures, and I would be a little bit more in shape than I currently am. I love running down Rock Creek and then going up to the Lincoln Memorial steps. Even if I just do it twice in a year, I feel such a renewal and sense of excitement to be a District resident when I do that. I would do that on my dream day, though the trouble is getting home and coming back up the hill, but that is not going to be a problem on my dream day when I’m in very great shape.

I would come home and have a nice hearty breakfast of eggs, sausage and toast. At around 9 a.m., my husband and I always take the kids outside to get some energy out. We’re in an amazing neighborhood. I’m biased, but I think it’s the best place to raise kids. We’d either walk to the zoo or in the early pandemic there’s one place we went to called our “secret beach,” and it’s just off one of the paths in Rock Creek Park [between Peirce Mill and Piney Branch Road]. There’s this rocky, sandy, muddy shore where we skipped stones and looked for birds, and it’s the best way to spend the day.

We’d also go to Turtle Park up in Northwest or, if we’re feeling very adventurous, we’d go to Arlington to Lubber Run Park. That’s another hidden gem that we found this past year. They have the most amazing slides and the most amazing climbing gym with plenty of sand to dig around in. And then there’s all of the river trail that you can go and have a nature walk, so bring a lot of snacks and sunscreen and make a day of it.

One thing that became popular during the pandemic is when neighbors wanted to celebrate something like a new baby or a birthday or an anniversary they would hire a mariachi band on our street. We would have our own block party and then get dim sum. We used to go to Da Hong Pao on 14th Street, but that has closed and I don’t think it’s opened again. But there’s another place out in Rockville, China Garden, that we love to support.

On my dream day, we’d have a sitter and hang out with friends, which we haven’t gotten to do very much. I would squeeze in some predinner drinks at Compass Rose or Le Diplomate. When I did my first outdoor event at Le Diplomate I had their oysters, which were really good. At Compass Rose, I trust the bartenders there. I tell them the mood I’m in and they’ll always pick something really yummy.

We love to host dinner parties and go over to other friend’s houses to have dinner parties. My husband is a really phenomenal cook. But, if we were to go somewhere else, I would re-create an anniversary dinner with my husband at Masseria. Nick Stefanelli cooked for our wedding, and we always try to go back to support him and see what yummy things he has there.