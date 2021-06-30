Things go from bad to worse to lethal after shy high-schooler Mike (Tyson Brown) finally works up the nerve to ask out his crush Kelsey (Shelby Duclos) in “First Date,” the debut feature from directing duo Manuel Crosby and Darren Knapp that’s part comedy, part teen romance, part shoot-’em-up. Things devolve once Mike, realizing he doesn’t have a car for the date, buys a sketchy ’65 Chrysler he sees online, drawing the attention of the police, a criminal gang and a gun-wielding cat lady as he drives right into a night from hell. It’s an earnest attempt at a high-octane feature, and it certainly speeds up in the second half but doesn’t floor it nearly as hard as it needs to reach a manic pace, almost veering into mumblecore naturalism at times when delicious, chaotic absurdity is so close. The tonal issues are perhaps a symptom of genre-mixing that needs a few more seconds in the blender, but the slower moments are certainly sweet: Duclos and Brown make for a charming couple getting to know each other, even if Kelsey smacks of the two-dimensional “cool” girl. (She doesn’t want to date a jock. She knows what sarcasm is. And get this: She can throw a punch.) Brown is fantastic — just the right amount of shy without fading into the background, while demonstrating some decent chops at physical comedy and exaggerated facial reactions. However, the standout performances belong to the gang members, bickering and comparing the events at hand to whatever they’re reading in their book club as they incompetently chase after the rusted-out MacGuffin. Like any first date, a first feature is a chance to see if there will be a second one. Despite their film’s flaws, Crosby and Knapp will probably be getting a call back. Unrated. Contains graphic violence, drug use, coarse language and sexual situations. Available on demand; also opening at the Cinema Arts Theatre. 103 minutes.