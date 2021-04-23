Greater DC Diaper Bank

During non-pandemic times, this diaper and hygiene bank welcomed — encouraged, even — whole families that volunteered together. They would come to headquarters in Silver Spring, packing diapers while their kids romped in a dedicated play space. “We really want volunteering to be a family-friendly activity and something that kids are excited about and involved in from a very early age,” says Corinne Cannon, the founder and executive director.

Cannon opened the diaper bank 10 years ago, after having her first son and realizing how difficult it is to raise an infant. The organization provides about 650,000 diapers a month to low-income families in D.C., Virginia and Maryland, in addition to period products, incontinence supplies, baby food and formula, toothbrushes, shampoo — any hygiene basics.

Right now, the warehouse’s play space isn’t open, and kids under 8 aren’t permitted. Volunteer sessions are capped at five or six people, and masks and social distancing are mandatory. Those who are interested can sign up online to help sort inventory, pack and stack diapers, and organize the baby pantry.

Cannon also recommends a “helping from home” program for anyone who isn’t yet comfortable returning to in-person volunteering. The diaper bank provides step-by-step instructions on how to build packages such as a child’s dental health kit, which includes a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss and mouth wash. After building kits, volunteers drop them off at the diaper bank’s warehouse. greaterdcdiaperbank.org.

Northstar Tutoring

Since its founding in 1989, Northstar Tutoring has remained true to its mission: to provide low-income and underserved kids in the Washington area free one-on-one tutoring.

For many of the kids, tutoring means studying for tests or quizzes or working through homework problems. For others, “it’s more important to have an intensive focus on one subject,” says executive director Jennifer Townsend, recalling, for example, a second-grader last year who couldn’t read two-letter words. “In cases like that, we put all our energy into getting the student caught up.”

Pre-pandemic, tutoring was held at the Mt. Pleasant Library in D.C. and in Hyattsville. Now, like everything else, it’s gone virtual. “I’m really surprised at how well it’s gone,” Townsend says of this new style of tutoring. Around 90 percent of parents opted to continue with tutoring when the pandemic began, and new enrollees have been joining on a rolling basis.

Volunteers need to be at least 18 and have graduated from high school, and those interested can apply online. The process includes a phone interview and background check. There’s no need to have past teaching or tutoring experience, Townsend says: “It’s just community members who want to give back.” Tutors are matched with students based on factors like personality, and the relationship that develops promises to be rewarding. So far, tutees have a 100 percent high school graduation rate, according to Townsend. northstartutoring.org.

Potomac Conservancy

On a recent Saturday, volunteers showed up at Washington’s river banks, sleeves rolled up to accommodate plastic gloves. It was Potomac Conservancy’s first in-person cleanup since the pandemic began.

“We were able to engage a lot of volunteers through small cleanups,” says Brandon Dawson, the group’s community conservation manager. He was particularly happy to see young kids, including a family of five, participating together. “The energy and response we were getting from volunteers was that they were just excited to be back out there.”

Potomac Conservancy advocates for the Washington region’s clean water through policy and partnerships. Its efforts are partly fueled by thousands of volunteers who fill trash bags along the river, or get involved in other conservation activities, such as seed collection and tree plantings.

“It’s turning community members into volunteers and stewards of the river,” Dawson says. He points out that last year, for the first time in a decade, the Potomac River’s grade dropped in the conservancy’s annual report card. It slipped from a B to a B-minus because of factors such as increased urban polluted runoff and rain deluges.

“There’s a lot of really wonderful work being done to put that on the mend,” Dawson says. “I think a lot of people recognize that the Potomac is heavily polluted at times, and it’s getting better, but it’s still not swimmable. We get a lot of our drinking water from the Potomac, and it takes a lot to get to that point where it’s safe to drink.”

Potomac Conservancy lists volunteer opportunities on its website. Events are typically held across the region, including at Scott’s Run Nature Preserve, Jones Point Park and Daingerfield Island. potomac.org.

H Street Farms

Gardeners looking to finesse their skills could take a class at H Street Farms, which is located on the roof of a hardware store in Northeast Washington.

But garden manager Aiyana Poe has a better idea: to volunteer instead. “I always tell people that if you come and volunteer maybe three times, you’ll get the same knowledge that you would out of a class,” she says.

On Saturdays from 12 to 4 p.m., volunteers work on various projects at H Street Farms, a space that includes three greenhouses. It’s run by Cultivate the City, an urban farming company. Volunteering is a great immersion course in hydroponics and container gardening: There’s lots of “planting, seeding, transplanting — all the fun and non-fun parts of gardening,” Poe says.

Volunteers can sign up for a shift through Eventbrite; a maximum of six people are allowed, and often, “we don’t get all six people,” Poe says. It’s best to dress in clothes you don’t mind getting dirty and to come prepared to work in all sorts of weather.

And be ready to learn: “I always try to make sure volunteers walk away with knowledge that maybe they didn’t come in with,” Poe says. “So if we’re transplanting, I’m going to tell you what we’re transplanting, why we’re transplanting, how to transplant. I’m going to tell you the reasoning behind everything that we do.” cultivatethecity.com.

Food & Friends

This year, Food & Friends — which launched in 1988 — will serve about 1.3 million meals to thousands of people in Washington who are living with HIV/AIDS, cancer or another illness that affects their nutrition or ability to prepare their own food.

“These are medically tailored meals delivered to your home, for free,” says executive director Carrie Stoltzfus. “We also do nutrition counseling. So if you’re sick, not only are you getting healthy food delivered to you at home, but you get a dietitian to talk about managing your nutrition to optimize your health as much as possible.”

Volunteer opportunities exist in the kitchen — chopping carrots, portioning soup — and on the road, delivering meals. Prospective volunteers can sign up online and attend a twice-monthly virtual orientation. To ensure a safe experience, Food & Friends upgraded its air filtration system during the pandemic, and volunteers wear masks and practice social distancing.

“We really do rely on our volunteers,” says volunteer services manager Cassie Kienbaum. “If you’re working here, you’re going to know that you’re needed. You’re going to have valuable work to do and you’re going to be busy.” foodandfriends.org.

Calvary Women's Services

Domestic violence increased over the past year — a pandemic within a pandemic, as some experts put it. In Washington, Calvary Women’s Services provides housing, health, education and employment programs to women who are experiencing homelessness, which is often caused by domestic violence.

In-person volunteering at the shelter in Southeast is suspended, says Stacia Frederick, senior manager of community engagement and operations. She hopes those programs resume this summer. In the meantime, she relies on volunteers to drop off meals on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. (In normal times, they would have stuck around to serve them — an experience the women always enjoyed.) Anyone who’s interested can contact Frederick through Calvary’s website, she says.