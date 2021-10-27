Costumes are encouraged for customers with two and four legs during this party at Pike and Rose’s outdoor dog park. The day starts with games — ring toss, bobbing for apples, cookie decorating — before parading around the North Bethesda development. Prizes will be awarded for the best dog costume, the best joint human-and-dog costume and best group costume, which includes one dog and at least two humans. Brews from Silver Branch and cocktails from Frankly Vodka will be available. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 935 Prose St., North Bethesda. barksocial.com. $30 for one dog and one or two humans; $15 each additional human. Children aged 3 and younger are free.