Victoria Lai likens creating ice cream without dairy to seeking sunshine without heat. But at Ice Cream Jubilee, it doesn’t seem so impossible. Her shop offers a rich chocolate peanut butter made with a coconut milk base, as well as a vegan, juice-based passion fruit guava sorbet. A corporate lawyer turned ice cream maker, Lai is a student of frozen treats just as she was once a student of the law — she even attended the famous ice cream course at Penn State. Her nondairy flavors, she says, focus not on disguising but thoughtfully complementing their vegan source of creaminess. Other plant-based flavors that have made appearances in the shop include key lime pandan pie timed to the Lunar New Year and a summery toasted horchata.