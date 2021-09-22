The gardens behind the landmark Victorian mansion and house museum are the site of the Heurich House’s annual German-style Christmas market as well as weekly craft beer happy hours — both uses honoring Christian Heurich, a German immigrant who became Washington’s largest brewer around the turn of the 20th century. But the tranquil gardens, which face a side street south of Dupont Circle, are open every weekday to anyone who wants to sit at decorative metal benches among the wildflowers or under shady trees. There’s also one picnic table, for those who prefer to rest their laptop somewhere other than their lap. No matter where you decide to perch, you might want to have bug spray handy.