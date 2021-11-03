The spacious old tobacco barn has become the winemaking center and tasting room, though the indoor portion is closed because of the pandemic. Instead, the staff pours wine from a table on the barn’s wraparound porch. There are a dozen varieties available by the glass, made from grapes grown on five acres of vines adjacent to the barn. Start with Rooted, a bright, drier, sweetly fruited chenin blanc that was named “best in class” white wine at this year’s Governor’s Cup competition, or Red Barn, a jammy blend of Cabernet Franc and Chambourcin that was awarded a double gold medal in the same contest. Almost all wines are $7 per glass and $22 to $24 per bottle, which is ideal for sharing. Robin Hill doesn’t do flights, and the only way to explore the breadth of its output is the Wine Tasting Kit: An egg carton-style container holds a dozen small plastic condiment cups, each with a splash of wine, plus some palate-cleansing crackers and a sheet of tasting notes.