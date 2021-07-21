Darren McCaughan, making his major league debut, relieved Middleton to start the second and pitched five hitless innings. He walked three, struck out none and allowed a run on Raimel Tapia’s sacrifice fly. McCaughan said a steady, determined mindset helped him put together a solid big league debut. “I think just the mentality of attacking hitters has been really good for me, just getting in that mindset that I do belong here,” McCaughan said. “I’ve just got to take it one pitch at a time getting ahead, staying ahead. I think I made some strides and I’m just going to work on making my (pitching) arsenal better.”