You got it!

Sorry!

An easy one to start if you’re a comics fan: Wonder Woman is a DC Comics character, unlike Cap and Wolverine who are Marvel.

Back in 2009, Disney bought Marvel Entertainment for a cool $4 billion. It’s safe to say the investment paid off; since 2008’s “Iron Man” kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel movies have grossed almost $13.5 billion worldwide at the box office. (To compare, the Fox-owned X-Men movies have grossed almost $5 billion worldwide.)

It’s easy to forget that Marvel struggled financially in the ’90s and had started selling off film rights to other studios. Fox landed X-Men (which includes Deadpool) and Fantastic Four, and Sony had Spider-Man. Sony has since struck a deal with Marvel that allowed the webslinger to join the MCU, but we’ll have to wait and see if the Disney-Fox merger means Wolverine and the Human Torch will start popping up alongside Thor and the Incredible Hulk.