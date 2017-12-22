What causes some men to harass and not others? For more than three decades, John Pryor has searched for an answer. A psychologist at Illinois State University, Pryor in 1987 developed the “Likelihood to Sexually Harass” scale. The test is now a cornerstone for research on sexual harassers.

The test was designed for men, but people of any gender can take this shortened version to see where they rank.

Assume for the four scenarios below that no matter what you choose, nothing bad will happen to you as a result. Your responses will not be recorded. Try to answer as honestly as possible.