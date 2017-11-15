Where did “marshmallows” get their silly name?

Their main ingredient once came from mallow plants that grow in marshes They were created by chef Josiah P. Marsh of Mallow, Ireland It was a 5-year-old girl’s entry in a contest to name the new confection The original name was “Welsh Fellows,” but chewing diners mispronounced it

For some people, sweet potatoes simply must have marshmallows on top. Recipes that combined the two began to appear in the early 1900s, but marshmallow roots go back much further. Ancient Egyptian royalty ate the sap of Althaea officinalis, a mallow plant that grows in marshes, mixed with nuts and honey. Mallow sap also has been used to treat sore throats, coughs and diarrhea. In the 1800s, French candymakers whipped it with egg whites and sugar and poured it into molds, creating fussy, pricey delicacies that were the first modern(ish) marshmallows. By the 1900s, sap was replaced by more readily available egg whites or gelatin. In 1954, U.S. candymaker Alex Doumak invented the extrusion process that allowed mass production and brought marshmallows to the masses.