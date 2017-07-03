“A Capitol Fourth” concert
(8-9:30 p.m.)
The U.S. Capitol grounds open at 3 p.m. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
A security check will be required.
Parade route
(11:45 a.m.-2 p.m.) Motorists should expect street closures between 11:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. on roads crossing the parade route along Constitution Avenue, including the 12th and Ninth streets tunnels.
Public access to the Mall begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. All visitors are required to enter via security screening entrances.
Road closures
6 a.m.–10 p.m.
11 a.m.–10 p.m.
Secure area (all roads within perimeter closed 6 a.m.–11 p.m.)
Public screening entrance
First-aid station
Safe havens for emergency shelter
Bike parking
CAPITOL
SOUTH
U.S. Capitol
FEDERAL
CENTER SW
Parade
start
L’ENFANT
PLAZA
ARCHIVES
FEDERAL
TRIANGLE
SMITHSONIAN
395
Jefferson
Mem.
FINISH
Tidal Basin
Fireworks
safety
zone
(No entry)
Lincoln
Mem.
27
110
ARLINGTON
CEMETERY
U.S. Marine Corps
War Memorial
ROSSLYN
Route 50 ramps and roads in the area of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial will be closed from 3 p.m. to midnight.
2,000 FEET
Road closures
Public screening entrance
First-aid station
6 a.m.–10 p.m.
11 a.m.–10 p.m.
Safe havens for emergency shelter
Bike parking
Secure area
(all roads within perimeter
closed 6 a.m.–11 p.m.)
Parade route
(11:45 a.m.-2 p.m.) Motorists should expect street closures between 11:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. on roads crossing the parade route along Constitution Avenue, including the 12th and Ninth streets tunnels.
U.S.
Capitol
Nationals
Park
(Game starts
at 11:05 a.m.)
CAPITOL
SOUTH
“A Capitol Fourth” concert
(8-9:30 p.m.)
The U.S. Capitol grounds open at 3 p.m. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
A security check will be required.
FEDERAL
CENTER SW
Parade
start
GALLERY
PLACE/
CHINATOWN
L’ENFANT
PLAZA
ARCHIVES
Ramps to 14th Street Bridge closed from 9 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. as necessary
METRO
CENTER
FEDERAL
TRIANGLE
SMITHSONIAN
395
McPHERSON
SQUARE
Jefferson
Mem.
White
House
FARRAGUT
WEST
FINISH
Tidal Basin
Public access to the Mall begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. All visitors are required to enter via security screening entrances.
Fireworks
safety
zone
395
(No entry)
FOGGY
BOTTOM/
GWU
Lincoln
Mem.
PENTAGON
27
Inbound bridge traffic to Constitution Avenue will be diverted to the
E Street Expressway
110
ARLINGTON
CEMETERY
Route 50 ramps and roads in the area of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial will be closed from 3 p.m. to midnight.
ROSSLYN
U.S. Marine Corps
War Memorial
2,000 FEET
Secure area
(all roads within perimeter
closed 6 a.m.–11 p.m.)
Road closures
Safe havens for emergency shelter
Bike parking
Public screening entrance
First-aid station
6 a.m.–10 p.m.
11 a.m.–10 p.m.
Parade route
(11:45 a.m.-2 p.m.) Motorists should expect street closures between 11:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. on roads crossing the parade route along Constitution Avenue, including the 12th and Ninth streets tunnels.
FARRAGUT NORTH
FOGGY
BOTTOM/
GWU
McPHERSON
SQ.
Public access to the Mall begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. All visitors are required to enter via security screening entrances.
GALLERY PLACE/
CHINATOWN
Inbound bridge traffic to Constitution Avenue will be diverted to the
E Street Expressway
FARRAGUT
WEST
METRO
CENTER
395
ROSSLYN
UNION
STATION
ARCHIVES
FEDERAL
TRIANGLE
Parade
start
FINISH
CONSTITUTION AVE
Lincoln
Mem.
Fireworks
safety
zone
U.S.
Capitol
SMITHSONIAN
U.S. Marine Corps
War Memorial
(No entry)
INDEPENDENCE AVE.
L’ENFANT
PLAZA
ARLINGTON
CEMETERY
CAPITOL
SOUTH
Tidal Basin
FEDERAL
CENTER SW
“A Capitol Fourth” concert
(8-9:30 p.m.)
The U.S. Capitol grounds open at 3 p.m. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
A security check will be required.
Jefferson
Mem.
110
395
Route 50 ramps and roads in the area of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial will be closed from 3 p.m. to midnight.
395
27
Nationals
Park
(Game starts
at 11:05 a.m.)
Ramps to 14th Street Bridge closed from 9 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. as necessary
East
Potomac
Park
Fort
McNair
PENTAGON
395
395
2,000 FEET
More stories
A guide to Washington’s most delicious dumplings
Discover varieties from around the world without leaving the area.
Spies, spies everywhere: a journey through DC espionage
If you dip into the new book “Spy Sites of Washington, DC”, you will find that sneaking, lying and skullduggery are as old as the republic itself. And our region is full of the traces.