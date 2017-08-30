A VOLUNTEER “We have had a tremendous outpoor of all these things from the community, and so it seem like as soon as we run out of blankets, somebody walks in with more.”

“So, our needs have been met. So, it’s been good. God is in control.”

AN EVACUEE “Well I woke up the family around seven, and I realized that the streets were flooded. And the yard was kind of flooded.”

“We waited it out a little bit. Then the water started coming in through the back room. And then eventually it started coming through the living room.”

“And then these two guys with canoes came and picked me and my two kids up. And then we ended up over here.”

“I didn’t want to go in the canoe because the water looked so deep, it was waist height. But then I didn’t want anything to happen to these two.”