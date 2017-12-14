Show transcript

Maria Ortiz ViruetTeacher

Maria left me with nothing.

We are not getting basic services like water or electricity.

My daily routine has been affected.

To get the coffee ready we have to use the water that we’re given, the potable bottled water.

I have to go to the mountain spring to find water, with a bucket to be able to take a bath,

carry the water to wash the dishes, the plates and the silverware.

It’s hard.